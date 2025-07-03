Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, shares grandma's hilarious dating advice that influenced her relationship with ex-NFL DE

It has been more than 11 years since Isaac Rochell and his wife Allison Kuch have been together.

The couple's chemistry has been a major factor in their relationship of than a decade, and there's a special relationship advice Kuch has always kept in the back of her mind.

On Tuesday, Allison Kuch posted a fit-check clip in an Instagram reel, showing off her beautiful white outfit for her day out in France.

Kuch also revealed hilarious dating advice she had once received from her grandmother. Talking about the advice that has "stuck with" her forever since she heard it, Kuch said:

"My grandma once told me: If he can't handle you at your worst, he doesn't deserve to see your bre**ts, & that's always stuck with me."

Allison Kuch has been enjoying holidays in France since last week. After sharing her grandma's hilarious dating advice, Kuch gave fans another fit-check via an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In the pictures, Kuch is showing off her white corset crop top, which she paired with a blue skirt and a crochet tote bag from Prada.

"Look good, feel good & my camera roll is fullll," Kuch wrote in the caption.

Allison Kuch shared her favorite 'emotional' memory with Isaac Rochell

To celebrate Father's Day last month, Allison Kuch shared a special memory of her with Isaac Rochell via an Instagram reel.

It was a clip of Kuch helping the retired NFL defensive end try a baby carrier on FaceTime. According to Kuch, it was an "emotional" moment for her because the couple were still figuring out how to manage their parenthood responsibilities back then.

"The view of Isaac trying to put on the baby carrier makes me so emotional," Allison Kuch explained the moment in the caption.

"Cause we really had no idea what we were doing, & I was trying to teach him on FaceTime from the emergency room. Happy Father’s Day to the best dad out there."

Since Allison Kuch has been exploring France, Landon Dickerson’s wife, Brooke, was recently spotted seeking help from the influencer to plan her upcoming vacation to the European country.

Before posting her vacation pictures online, Kuch went viral for uncovering the dark side of being an NFL player's wife.

