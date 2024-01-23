Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch switches bandwagon for Championship Sunday, ditching Raiders

Isaac Rochell is currently a free agent in the NFL, so he and his wife, Allison Kuch, don't have any allegiance in the playoffs. Kuch posted a video on TikTok saying that she has decided they are rooting for the Detroit Lions moving forward.

The Detroit Lions will play in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers this upcoming weekend. Their "Cinderella story" has made headlines after they won their first playoff game in three decades in the wild-card round.

"I was born and raised in Michigan so I grew up a Lions fan. I'm a Lions fan through and through, minus the past seven years. Well, today the Kuch family are officially Lions fans."

The video, which was set to Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On", had Kuch talking about how, for the last seven years, she has supported the teams Rochell played for, most recently the Raiders.

Kuch said she felt an obligation to support her husband and the team that was paying him. Now that he isn't currently playing in the NFL, she bought their infant daughter, Scottie Bee, her first NFL apparel, a Detroit Lions dress. She chose the Lions because it was the NFL team she grew up rooting for, having been born and raised in Michigan.

Allison Kuch unveils Isaac Rochell's 'dream truck'

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell document their lives on their wildly popular TikTok account. The couple, who recently welcomed their first child, shared their new world as first-time parents. However, Rochell recently acted as a big kid himself when he purchased his dream vehicle.

Allison Kuch filmed the moment that Rochell walked outside in the driveway of their home to his Ford Raptor, which is worth approximately $120,000. The former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end first opened and installed a new infant seat for their daughter before hopping into the driver's seat.

He mentioned how this was the first new vehicle he had ever purchased for himself, as he bought his wife a new car previously.

“You have no idea. The first time I ever got a brand new car, I bought one for Ally.”

Rochell then started up the Ford Raptor, which caused him to get even more excited. While Allison Kuch joked the truck was so big that it made his muscles look small, he returned by saying that it made him want another child.