Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch in line to try Kourtney Kardashian-approved placenta pills after baby Scottie's birth

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell welcomed their daughter Scottie just a few weeks ago. The couple, who have become popular figures on social media, recently unveiled their newest partnership.

In an unboxing video posted on Instagram, Rochell stated that the couple decided to create placenta pills after their daughter's birth. The pills, which the mother takes, are said to have tremendous health value.

"What’s hers is mine…."

Placenta is the organ that allows nutrients and oxygen to get transferred from the pregnant mother's body into the fetus when it's developing. It also purifies the developing child's blood by removing waste components from it.

Feeding the placenta after a child's birth to the mother is a practice followed in many cultures. It is now being revived in the US through companies who turn the redundant placenta, after the birth of the child, into capsules.

The couple unveiled their bottle of placenta pills and it was from the brand 'Mommy Made Encapsulation'. This happens to be the same brand that reality star and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian recently raved about. Kardashian recently welcomed her fourth child, her first with husband Travis Barker.

While Allison Kuch appeared hesitant and even said that she was scared to take them, Isaac Rochell was keenly interested. He even said that they could possibly get him ready for the next NFL season.

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch welcomed their daughter two weeks before announcement

Since announcing her pregnancy in June 2023, TikTok star Allison Kuch gave her social media followers a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. She shared the move the couple had to make at the start of the NFL season.

Then, they had to make it back to Newport Beach, California, when the defensive end was abruptly released by the Las Vegas Raiders in mid-November.

The couple's social media followers all guessed as to when their baby daughter would be born. The couple continued to post videos of their preparation for their baby up until last week. On December 22, 2023, the couple officially announced the birth of their daughter Scottie Bee.

It was at that time that social media followers realized that the baby was born on December 9, 2023, nearly two weeks before the announcement. Both Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch continued to post on their respective accounts as if they were preparing for the baby. When in reality, she had already made her arrival.

The couple apparently wanted to take the time to enjoy their new life with their newborn before introducing her to the rest of the world.