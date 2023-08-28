Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch talks about her phobias and anxiety while doling out pregnancy tips

Isaac Rochell and his wife, Allison Kuch, are expecting their first child together. The couple will welcome a baby daughter in December. Although the two made sure everything went smoothly, Kuch still faces anxiety and troubles related to her pregnancy.

In a candid glimpse into her life, Kuch opened up about the poignant moments of solitude during her pregnancy, sharing her emotions in a heartfelt TikTok video. Her admission inspired other women to speak up about their fears related to pregnancy.

Hence, to be more transparent with her fans, she shared healthy tips and tricks in order to curb the anxiety and fear. She wrote a lengthy yet helpful message for her fans on Instagram, which went like this:

"a lot of my anxiety stems from my health + fear of dying + not having control I also have a phobia of throwing up lol)"

Image Credit: Allison Kuch's Instagram Story

"if you're anxious about getting pregnant as it relates to what I felt, my biggest advice is to be selfish and take extra care of your body and health before trying to become pregnant."

She also encouraged her fans to do quick workouts and eat nutritious meals. Additionally, sharing her phobia related to vomiting also helped her.

Allison Kuch fell in love with the grand SoFi Stadium

In a heartwarming turn of events, Allison Kuch graced the illustrious confines of SoFi Stadium, where a preseason clash between the Raiders and Rams unfolded.

Her deep affection for the stadium found a vivid expression on her Instagram story, painting a picture of her genuine admiration.

This visit bore special significance for Kuch, as her husband, Isaac Rochell, wears the Raiders' jersey, and she seized the opportunity to witness his prowess on the field.

Radiating with love and companionship, Kuch proudly posed beside her husband. Meanwhile, as the much-anticipated NFL kickoff approaches on September 7, devoted fans can delve into the schedule and attentively examine the depth chart for seamless game-day preparation.

Within this realm of anticipation, Kuch's husband valiantly strives for a coveted roster spot on the Raiders' lineup, setting the stage for an electrifying season ahead.

