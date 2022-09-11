Isaiah McKenzie delivers news for sister after scoring TD vs Rams in NFL season opener

Isaiah McKenzie's 2022 NFL season is off to an exceptional start. The Buffalo Bills secured a 31-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams, proving why they are the current favorites. The Bills wide receiver, however, made sure that his TD was extra special.

The Buffallo Bills shared a clip of McKenzie after his touchdown on their TikTok. McKenzie was doing a gender reveal for his pregnant sister on camera, making the moment memorable. This only seemed to add to fans' excitement, especially since his TD gave the Bills the lead.

Shot from a different venue, the video focuses on Isaiah McKenzie as he moves closer to a camera. The 27-year-old wide receiver yelled the good news into the camera, making everyone watching in the video exclaim.

Though the video isn't shot by McKenzie himself, it captures the vibe perfectly. Not only was it important for the team, but also for people close to McKenzie. His family, of course, were watching from home.

Isaiah McKenzie had one witty response to a fan's query

Isaiah McKenzie

It is now clear that McKenzie's TD was vital to the gender reveal, making it an important moment. One fan, while admitting that it was cool, wondered about the plan if McKenzie hadn't scored the touchdown.

The Bills star was as hyped as everyone else, replying with a witty remark of his own.

As far as the wide receiver is concerned, they are never going to find out if there was a back-up plan.

Later in the game, QB Josh Allen and McKenzie scored another 7-yard TD pass for the team. The Bills were 17-10, securing the game with a catch by Stefon Diggs.

The NFL veteran began his career with the Denver Broncos and joined the Bills back in 2018. This year could be McKenzie's best with the team, especially with Allen on board. He scored a career-high five TDs for the team in 2020. If the Bills keep up their performance, McKenzie could easily surpass that mark.

Though this was just the season-opener, fans are already looking forward to more from McKenzie and the Bills. Week 2 will have them play the Tennesse Titans.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat