Isaiah Rodgers mocks Eagles’ four straight 'tush push' attempts with 5-word message as refs miss false start vs. Giants

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. stirred up social media after the Eagles ran their “tush push” four times in a row against the Giants on Thursday. The Vikings cornerback expressed displeasure as the officials missed a clear false start by Philadelphia guard Tyler Steen on one attempt.

Ad

"Get me out of this 😂," Rodgers tweeted.

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. @rodgers_isaiah Get me out of this 😂

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Beginning near New York’s 3-yard line, the Eagles executed the "tush push" four straight times before punching it in for a touchdown. Analysts flagged the sequence because of Steen's uncalled false start, a misstep that should have canceled one of the attempts.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Philadelphia’s heavy reliance on the tactic has drawn criticism, as the team continues to benefit due to spotty officiating.

The Giants defeated the defending Super Bowl champions 34-17. Jaxson Dart went 17 of 25 for 195 yards and a touchdown, and added 58 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Cam Skattebo also had a strong performance, recording three scores. The victory snapped New York's eight-game losing streak versus Philadelpia.

Ad

Isaiah Rodgers excels with the Vikings after Eagles' free agency blunder

Five games into this season, Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is proving that Eagles executive vice president Howie Roseman’s decision not to re-sign him was a misstep. Philadelphia overhauled its secondary, moving on from veterans like Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox and James Bradberry. The team is leaning on young corners like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Ad

Rodgers, now with the Minnesota Vikings, has been impressive. In Week 3 against the Bengals, he produced one of the best defensive performances in recent memory, earning a 99.9 PFF grade. Rodgers became the first defensive player ever to receive that score.

He returned an 87-yard interception for a touchdown, forced two fumbles, scooped one up and returned it 66 yards for another touchdown.

Rodgers has 19 tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception and two passes defended through five games. He is averaging 4.2 yards per target allowed, ranking 7th among 70 outside corners, and tracks a 23.32 mph top speed.

Letting Rodgers go has become a glaring oversight for the Eagles, as his performances are redefining expectations and spotlighting Philadelphia's defensive void.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More