"It was Brock Purdy's career" "Does he have an alibi": NFL fans react to Mac Jones seeing dead body before Rams vs. 49ers game

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 04, 2025 21:04 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

NFL fans had a lot to say after learning that Mac Jones saw a dead body hours before he took on the LA Rams on Thursday night. The former New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback saw a wild picture in the San Francisco 49ers hotel in Marina del Rey.

Insider Diana Russini shared details of the story on Saturday.

"By the end of Thursday night, San Francisco’s backup quarterback Mac Jones had dragged the 49ers past the Rams and into first place in the NFC West. He did it while cramping in both his legs and arms, throwing up, downing three bananas and nursing a sore knee. And that wasn’t even the wildest part of his day.
Trending
"That morning at the team hotel in Marina del Rey, Jones told teammates he was on his balcony when he looked out at the water and saw a floating dead body. Someone called the police. As the 49ers loaded buses for the stadium, players watched investigators and even a coroner’s van pull into the marina. On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the incident was still under investigation."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Many fans said something about this, with some joking that it had something to do with QB Brock Purdy and implying Jones was somehow involved.

"Does Jones have an alibi?" one fan asked.
"It was Brock Purdy’s career," another fan said.
"It was Kendrick Bourne who made a deal with a devil, came back to earth, and became Jerry Rice," another fan said.
Others threw shade at Los Angeles and California.

"Welcome to L.A.," one fan said.
"Los Angeles. A city infested with darkness instead of Light," another fan said.
"Just another day in Cali," another fan wrote.

Mac Jones shone against the LA Rams to take 49ers to the top of the NFC West

Hours after seeing the dead body, Mac Jones caught a lot of attention with his outfit. Many thought that was a sign that he was going to ball and that's exactly what he did.

Jones went 33 of 49 for 342 yards and two touchdowns, while adding four carries for five yards. The 49ers needed overtime to move past the Rams, but Jones led them to a hard-fought 26-23 win against a direct rival.

San Francisco will return to action on Oct. 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edited by Orlando Silva
