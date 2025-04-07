"It brought tears to my eyes" - Deion Sanders gets emotional sharing incarcerated Jimmy Horn Sr.'s handwritten note before draft 

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is known for taking care of his players like his own children. Coach Prime not only focuses on football but also helps develop them into well-rounded human beings. One such player who was helped by Sanders is Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.
Jimmy Horn Jr's dad has been in prison since 2021 due to drug-related charges. However, Deion Sanders took over as Jimmy's father figure and guided him throughout his collegiate career. After two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, Horn declared for this year's NFL draft.
On Instagram, Deion Sanders shared a post of a heartwarming letter he received from Jimmy Horn Jr.'s dad. In the letter, Horn Sr. thanked Coach Prime for keeping his word and providing his son with the guidance he needed. Sanders expressed his reactions to it.
"This is about relationship!" Coach Prime wrote. "I decided to post this because it brought tears to my eyes and joy to my heart simultaneously. Jimmy Horn Sr. is incarcerated but still having an impact on lil Jimmy & me.
"When a Florida boy tells another Florida boy he got his son covered, we stand on it. I love the Horns 2 life, and lil Jimmy is gonna make it and prepare a table for big Jimmy when he's free. I've loved y'all since Day 1. God bless the Horns."
Jimmy Horn Jr. had an impressive Scouting Combine performance. He clocked in 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash while earning a prospect grade of 5.85. The wide receiver improved on this time during Colorado's Pro Day with a 4.40-second record. He's projected as a late day 2 to early day 3 pick in this year's draft.
Jimmy Horn Jr. shares key lessons learned from Deion Sanders
In January, the wide receiver opened up about his learnings under Deion Sanders over the past two years. Horn said that Coach Prime taught him the importance of responsibility and accountability.
He said that Deion Sanders taught him everything to know to become successful in life.
"You said right now, how to be a man? You got to know how to take coaching. You got to be accountable," Horn said.
"His (Coach Prime's) main things was smart, terrified discipline and with character. And I don't really like the five characteristics of life that you really need to be a succesful person."
Jimmy Horn Jr might have a difficult road to stardom in the NFL. However, he has no intentions of giving up and is hoping to become a superstar in the coming years.
