"It confirms Chiefs are cooked": Dave Portnoy exposes Travis Kelce's media blitz ahead of Taylor Swift podcast episode drop

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy called out the Chiefs and their tight end, Travis Kelce, for what he deems an excessive focus on media appearances. On Tuesday, Portony tweeted on X (formerly Twitter):

“All joking aside this media blitz from Travis Kelce confirms the Chiefs are cooked. As Marvin Hagar once said ‘It's tough to get out of bed to do roadwork at 5 am when you’re sleeping in silk pajamas.’ Chiefs had a cute run but laughable to compare them to Patriots Mega Dynasty.”

Portnoy's statement comes right ahead of pop star Taylor Swift's appearance on the "New Heights" podcast. On Monday, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce teased a “VERY special guest” for their "New Heights" podcast. Minutes later, Taylor Nation posted 12 orange-themed images. The teaser showed Travis smiling at a mystery silhouette with an orange backdrop.

Fans are looking forward to the podcast, as it will be Swift's potential first appearance on the podcast. Moreover, she will unveil her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl." The episode drops on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Travis Kelce made Taylor Swift the "most engulfed" football fan

Speaking to GQ, Travis Kelce credited himself for introducing the singer to the sport and how quickly she embraced it.

“I sort of made her a football fan,” Kelce said. “She is the most engulfed fan now. She knows what the injury reports look like. She understands what special situations are, third and short—all these things because she just naturally loves to hear about my job.”

Kelce also talked about the mutual support in their relationship. While Swift frequently attends his games, he returns the favor at her concerts.

“I get to be the plus one,” he said. “I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan.”

The three-time Super Bowl winner appreciates learning about each other’s worlds.

“I’m a fan of music," he added. "I’m a fan of art. And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field … I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows."

In the interview, Kelce also called Swift an athlete who works tirelessly. He also says that being with someone who experiences public scrutiny like him brings understanding to their relationship.

Kelce and Swift have been dating since 2023.

