"Did he just call her sweetie": Taylor Swift fans react as Travis Kelce gushes over 14x Grammy winner in "New Heights" trailer

Travis Kelce and his brother's podcast, 'The New Heights,' made a massive announcement on Monday. After teasing about a very special guest joining them on the show, they finally revealed the suspense with a short clip on social media.The mystery guest is none other than Travis Kelce's pop icon girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The 14-time Grammy winner and the 3x Super Bowl-winning TE were seen flirting casually in the clip announcing her as the special guest. Taylor Swift complimented Kelce's blue hoodie, to which the TE responded by saying:&quot;Yess, I know. It's the color of your eyes sweetie. It's why we match so well.&quot;Fans reacted on social media to Travis Kelce gushing over his girlfriend on the set of the 'New Heights' podcast.&quot;Did he just call her sweetie on live,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Joe Rogan is shaking,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I'm embarrassed to admit how many times I've watched this in 18 mins since posted,&quot; this fan stated.&quot;Is there a backup plan in case we crash YouTube?&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;When Taylor Swift meets a mic, legends are born. Buckle up, Wednesday's gonna rewrite podcast history,&quot; one fan said.&quot;SOMEONE SEDATE MEEEEEEEEEE,&quot; this fan commented.The episode, including Kelce and Taylor Swift, will air on Wednesday, August 13, at 7 pm ET. Apart from fans, WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Elizabeth Kitley are also excited for the episode. They took to social media to share their reactions to Kelce and Swift appearing in their first podcast together.Rapper Jelly Roll dubs Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift as the GOATLast month, rapper Jelly Roll appeared on the Pat McAfee Show. During the interview, Roll had high praise for Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. He praised her work ethic while dubbing her the greatest of all time.&quot; ... DUDEEEE, Taylor? Four night, five nights in Indianapolis, dude. She's the GOAT,&quot; Roll said. &quot;I will fist fight anybody who says otherwise. Travis, don't even worry, I got this one.&quot;&quot;She is the GOAT. That is so hard to get people connected in such a way. Cause when I think about selling tickets, I think about it as souls not tickets.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor Swift has been one of Travis Kelce's biggest supporters for the past two years. The couple has been spending some quality time together privately this offseason as the TE gears up for his 13th season in the league.