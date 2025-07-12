"It is in my DNA" - Russell Wilson's wife opens up about family's big move to New York 3 months after veteran QB signed $10.5 million deal with Giants

Russell Wilson’s move to the New York Giants has brought a wave of change for his family, but for Ciara, there’s something deeply familiar about their new home. During an appearance on NBC’s "Today Show," the Grammy-winning artist explained how settling in New York City has felt almost instinctive thanks to her family ties.

“My dad’s actually from New York. My dad’s whole side is from New York as well,” she shared on Friday. “New York’s in our blood.”

"You know, I mean, it's like in my genes, you know, it's in my DNA, you know, it's what I do ... New York is awesome. It's so much culture, so much fun, so much diversity," she added.

Wilson inked a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants in March. While he has been concentrating on training camp preparation, Ciara has been introducing their four children to life in the city.

Russell Wilson's family is excited for the New York adventure

The move to New York marks a first for the couple’s younger children in terms of school and community life. Ciara Wilson didn't hold back about the opportunities that come with raising a family in such a vibrant setting.

“I’m excited for my kids to go to school in New York. It’s going to be our first time for them,” she said on 'Today Show.'

One moment that captured her daughter’s enthusiasm stood out in particular. As Ciara was packing for their initial trip east, eight-year-old Sienna pulled out a vivid pink suit.

Ciara recalled, “I'm like, 'Sienna, that's doing too much.' And she's like, 'Mom, we're going to New York.'"

Apart from family milestones, Russell Wilson is poised to begin anew with a Giants team keen to make amends after a dismal 3–14 season. Last year in Pittsburgh, Wilson showed flashes of the form that made him a Super Bowl champion. However, as the season went on, the Steelers' offense declined, and Wilson finished with 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 11 games.

The Giants begin the 2025 season on the road at Washington on September 7. This is followed by their home opener against Kansas City in primetime on September 21. Training camp begins July 22, where Russell Wilson will look to solidify his position as the team's leader behind center.

