"It doesn’t seem to matter" - NFL reporter believes Tom Brady isn't bothered by drama surrounding marriage with Gisele Bundchen as much as media makes it out to be

We're two games in, and the headlines still love Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so we know all's well with the world.

But those headlines have not always given joy to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Rumors of a rift between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen were rife in the offseason. So much so that when Brady chose to take 11 days off in training camp to spend some time with Bundchen, NFL Twitter was convinced cracks were appearing in their marriage.

What followed was a 24/7 media circus covering every single move the pair made after Brady retired and unretired within a span of six weeks.

That cloud was all over the Buccaneers in every season preview, with many doubting if this would ultimately culminate in the perfect disaster for Tom Brady and Tampa Bay this year.

Ric Flair believes everyone should get off Tom Brady's back and applaud him, stating his personal life is his business and calling the scrutiny disrespectful.

One NFL reporter, however, believes Brady is least affected by the constant scrutiny of his marriage.

OutKick's Armando Salguero wrote this week:

"It doesn’t seem to matter if Brady’s marriage might be an issue, although he has thrown only two touchdown passes after leading the NFL with 43 last season and is completing only 59 percent of his passes."





"[Tom Brady] sounds like he wants to divorce the game, but can't let it go!"

Is Tom Brady still in second gear? Bucs relying on defense rather than star-studded offense

Two wins in two means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are cruising into Week 3, but confidence isn't exactly sky high at the moment.

A 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington was the most-watched game of the opening week. While Tampa Bay held Dallas to its worst opening score in 33 years, the Bucs didn't quite look like they had a settled offense.

Week 2 was a slightly different story, with the Buccaneers relying on a staunch defense, rather than their offense to see them through.

A late 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints means the Bucs' defense has now scored as many points (6) as it has conceded across two games so far.

When it comes to Tom Brady, however, the rumor mill will just not stop pinning his slow start down to his reported marriage woes.





Tom Brady is expected to retire after this season, per Ian Rapoport. Also noted that Brady's 11 days away from the Bucs happened because of a mid-retirement promise he made to his wife Gisele, a promise they'd spend time together. The team understood it. He only missed 4 real practices.

Those only worsened after Gisele Bundchen's interview with Elle earlier this month.

In no uncertain terms, Bundchen said in the interview:

"There are so many things I’m working on, I’ll be here the entire day talking about it,” Gisele Bundchen told Elle.

“I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife. And now, it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever.”

Of course, that followed a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Brady is expected to retire after this season.

Incidentally, per the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs also required season ticket holders to buy tickets for two full seasons. Coincidence?

