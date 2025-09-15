"It doesn't motivate me at all": DeAndre Hopkins gets brutally honest on online chatter about Ravens WR

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is in his 13th NFL season after playing a crucial role in Kansas City's Super Bowl run last year. He was asked if fans appreciating him online impacts his game.&quot;It doesn't motivate me at all,&quot; Hopkins said during Sunday's postgame interview. &quot;What motivates me is my mom being blind. My father died when I was six months. Real things in life. That's tougher than these funny games.&quot;Love interacting with fans but I think I pay attention more to the people congratulating me and cheering me on than I do the people that sit at home and all they have to do is speak negative about things. So I just like shooting the breeze but it doesn't motivate me at all.&quot;Hopkins signed a one-year $5 million deal with the Ravens in March. He reached the 13,000 receiving yards mark in his Baltimore debut, recording two receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown. However, the team suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.Hopkins scored the Ravens' last touchdown in Sunday's game versus the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore dominated defensively and offensively, picking up a 41-17 win over Joe Flacco and Co. at M&amp;T Bank Stadium.DeAndre Hopkins lashes out at a reporter criticizing himKyle Odegard called DeAndre Hopkins &quot;washed&quot; on X. The Arizona Cardinals beat reporter replied to a fan who said the team could have kept the wide receiver instead of cutting him.&quot;It was definitely the right move cutting Hop. Washed from almost the moment he left,&quot; Odegard tweeted on Sept. 4.Hopkins did not hold back and slammed Odegard for throwing dirt at him.&quot;Did your woman cheat on you with a black guy in highschool/college?&quot; Hopkins tweeted. &quot;This personal undertone you've had against me since I left AZ is therapy worthy. Whatever I did to you I apologize.&quot;The wide receiver played 35 games for the Cardinals in three years, recording 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns. Hopkins tore his MCL in 2021 and missed the playoffs. He was also suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy. The franchise released him in May 2023.Hopkins had short stints with the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs before signing with Baltimore for the 2025 season.