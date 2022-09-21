"It was piss poor" - Larry Fitzgerald slams Los Angeles Chargers star for being completely unprofessional

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers were knocking on the door to take the lead in their Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup against Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, the Chiefs ended up scoring six points off a pick-six thrown by Herbert. Some blamed the quarterback while others blamed the tight end's route.

After making comments on the Let's Go! podcast, it is clear where Larry Fitzgerald's opinion lies. Here's how he put it:

"Well, you have to have a work ethic and [in] a one-to-one football game, there's gonna be times that you're tired. And so I agree with you wholeheartedly that [Gerald Everett] has to have better effort. That's indisputable. But he was trying to come out of the game to play before he was trying to get out of the game they told him to stay in."

Daniel Popper @danielrpopper Here's the All-22 view of the pick six. Gerald Everett had a flat route. If he's matched to the flat, he is coached to snap the route back inside. He did not do that. Justin Herbert was anticipating it. And the result is an interception. Here's the All-22 view of the pick six. Gerald Everett had a flat route. If he's matched to the flat, he is coached to snap the route back inside. He did not do that. Justin Herbert was anticipating it. And the result is an interception. https://t.co/zS4Mg74TJQ

He went on, acknowledging that the tight end had asked to come out of the game one play earlier. However, Fitzgerald essentially said that he needed to suck it up:

"So they knew he was tired. And they still came to him. I just think you have to be able to read and understand your players better in those situations. And I'm not excusing his effort because it was piss poor, and it can't happen. But you have to do a better job of reading those situations."

Los Angeles Chargers after two weeks

Los Angeles Rams v Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers came into the 2022 season with high hopes. After Week 1's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, it was clear that they would not be disappointed out of the gate. Herbert, especially, would prove that he was already in mid-season form after throwing three touchdowns. The team won 24-19.

In Week 2, the team took on the Kansas City Chiefs. After leading the game 10-0 at one point, the team ultimately let their lead slip away. The pick-six was a game-changer.

Additionally, Herbert suffered a rib injury that effectively hurt his chances of bringing the team back. However, he still managed a few more impressive plays before the clock struck 0:00.

The Los Angeles Chargers will look to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.

