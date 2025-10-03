"It really doesn’t matter who is throwing": Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest about QB uncertainty amid J.J. McCarthy's injury

Justin Jefferson addressed the uncertainty surrounding the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback position on Thursday. J.J. McCarthy eventually had the opportunity to play for the team this season after missing his rookie year, but he is currently dealing with another injury.In his press conference ahead of Week 5, Jefferson was questioned on his sincere feelings about the series of uncertainty at the quarterback position in recent years. The former LSU wide receiver answered by reinstating his commitment to deliver the best on the field.“To be honest, that’s been my whole entire career since I’ve been here,&quot; Jefferson said. &quot;Not really flinching on that type of deal, that’s something I can’t really control. The only thing that I can control is going out there and catching the ball, winning on my routes, making sure that I'm open for the quarterback to see.“It really doesn’t matter who is out there throwing the ball. I always have confidence in myself, and the person throwing the ball that we’re gonna make something shake. It's been difficult just trying to connect with the one quarterback and getting that relationship. But at the end of the day, my job is to go out there and catch the ball and be an open target for my quarterback.”Carson Wentz, who has started the last two games, is the ninth quarterback to start a game for the Vikings since Justin Jefferson was drafted in 2020. J.J. McCarthy is missing the game against the Cleveland Browns due to the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2.Justin Jefferson discloses feelings on the trip to LondonThe Vikings will be playing the Week 5 game against the Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. It marks the third overseas game in the NFL this season. Justin Jefferson made his feelings known about the trip to London on Thursday.“I've never really [spent time in] London, so it will be cool, just to sightsee a little bit. But at the end of the day, it's a business trip,&quot; Jefferson said. &quot;I came here to play a game and to win a game. So, I'll do all my festivities in the offseason.&quot;“I'm excited for these types of games. I'm excited to play in front of new fans and a new atmosphere. I always enjoy these types of trips, and at the end of the day, we've got to come here and get a win. Especially coming from that loss last week. We can't come on this trip and be 0-2.”Justin Jefferson and the Vikings have been outside the country since last week. They played against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin last week and traveled to London on Monday. They are set to become the first NFL team to play an overseas game in two consecutive weeks.