"It’s not appropriate for me": Jaxson Dart dodges revealing "explicit" exchange with Brian Daboll after Giants' 21-18 win over Chargers

Jaxson Dart wasn’t willing to share the full details of his postgame conversation with Brian Daboll. The rookie quarterback hinted that the words from the New York Giants coach weren’t suitable for a public microphone.

The No. 25 pick made his first NFL start on Sunday, stepping in after Russell Wilson’s benching. Daboll turned to him in hopes of jumpstarting a season that opened with three straight losses.

"It's not appropriate for me to say what he told me," Dart told reporters. "It was explicit. It was two competitors fired up to win a ballgame against a tough team. We've had a good connection since the predraft process and it's continued to grow. I love playing for a coach who has a fire like I do."

The Giants dealt the LA Chargers their first loss of the year, winning 21-18. New York improved to 1-3 while LA slipped to 3-1. Dart went 13 of 20 for 111 yards and added 54 rushing yards.

Jaxson Dart says Brian Daboll’s game plan made the NFL debut manageable

Jaxson Dart’s debut reflected a coaching staff intent on putting him in favorable situations. His first drive covered 89 yards, capped by a 15-yard quarterback draw for his opening career touchdown.

He later connected with tight end Theo Johnson on a 3-yard shovel pass in the third quarter, extending New York’s lead to 21-10.

"I realized early on that the NFL is on another level. It's not as easy as in college," Dart told reporters. "(Brian Daboll) did a great job giving me freedom to be involved in the game plan. There are a few things I can do with my legs. We added those and that made it easier. It slowed the game down for me."

The Giants defense also had its say. Dexter Lawrence intercepted Justin Herbert and set up a short field, while Andru Phillips came up with another pick inside the LA Chargers’ 5-yard line. Both turnovers translated into points.

Brian Daboll’s trust in his rookie surfaced again late. With less than six minutes left and the Chargers within striking distance, New York went for it on fourth-and-goal. Dart scrambled and spotted Wan’Dale Robinson, but the receiver couldn’t hang on.

The defense forced a punt, and when the offense got the ball back with under three minutes left, Daboll placed the outcome in Dart’s hands. On third-and-5, the rookie zipped a pass to Johnson beyond the sticks, allowing the Giants to drain the clock.

