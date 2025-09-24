"It's the most boring offense": Drew Brees doesn't hold back on Jalen Hurts and Eagles' playbook

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have started this season strong with a 3-0 record. However, one of the NFL’s most decorated passers said the team’s attack leaves much to be desired.

Drew Brees, who guided the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl title in 2010, questioned the entertainment value of Philadelphia’s game plan.

"I respect Philly," Brees said on Wednesday, via ESPN’s “First Take.” "They are winning games. They're finding way to win games. I can't stand to watch that offense. It's the most boring offense."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Drew Brees on @FirstTake: “I respect Philly. They are winning games…..I can’t stand to watch that offense. It’s the most boring offense.”

He weighed in after a discussion about standout passers through three weeks. When host Stephen A. Smith brought up Hurts’ credentials, Brees pivoted to the Eagles’ style of play.

Jeff Saturday counters Drew Brees’ criticism of Jalen Hurts & Co.

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Drew Brees’ comments drew a counterpoint from former Indianapolis Colts lineman Jeff Saturday.

"Let me just show you my shock face," Saturday said on Wednesday, via ESPN’s “Get Up.” "A quarterback saying that running the ball is not fun to watch. I like watching more and I love to watch offensive line play, which is much more impressive to me."

He praised the Eagles’ physical play and noted the team has strung together nearly 20 victories in its current configuration, including a Super Bowl run.

"They have won 19 to 20 games doing it a certain way and a Super Bowl, by the way in the mix of all this and you call a boy," Saturday said.

Philadelphia’s attack under Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley has emphasized ball control and efficiency rather than highlight-reel passing totals.

Hurts ranks near the bottom of the league in attempts. However, he showed his ability to stretch the field in a dramatic Week 3 comeback over the LA Rams. Hurts threw for 226 yards and three scores as the Eagles erased a 19-point deficit. The rally ended with a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown.

