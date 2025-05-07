"It's not easy at all" - Tom Brady gets 100% real on challenges of $375,000,000 FOX broadcasting job after first year

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has opened up on the challenges of his FOX broadcasting job after his first year on the call.

Brady was quickly hired by FOX to be a color commentator for NFL games. It was a surprise given he just retired and was a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Early on, Brady had his struggles, but he believes he got better as the season went on. But, he says calling NFL games has plenty of challenges and says it's not easy at all.

"It's a different challenge for sure, it's a challenge, it's not easy at all," Brady said on Impaulsive at 48:25. "I don't want to make it seem like, sometimes when you say it's not easy, I don't want people to feel sorry. It's a job and you have to commit. I think this first year was good to get under my belt because you really don't know what you don't know until you do it. And then you have so much more respect for the guys that have done it and are doing a great job at it. You have to thread the needle so many times throughout the game.

"You don't want to be too hard on people because they are trying hard. You don't want to be too hard on what you think you see because you don't know what the coach told the guy," Brady added. "Maybe the coach said absolutely don't throw it there and now that guy is open, and I'm going why didn't they throw it there, but they aren't even looking there."

It's an interesting comment from Brady, as he says it's also a fine line critiquing the refs and play calls, as he doesn't know what was called or what they saw from their view.

Brady signed a 10-year contract with FOX worth $375 million to become the network's lead color analyst for NFL games.

Tom Brady expected to complete FOX contract

During Tom Brady's first season calling NFL games, many fans were critical of him.

Early on, the future Hall of Famer had his struggles. Yet, Brady got better and more comfortable as the year went on. However, after the first season, many wondered if Brady would stay on at FOX or just focus on the Raiders.

Yet, Richie Zyontz, the lead producer for FOX, spoke to The Athletic and expects Brady to complete his entire 10-year contract.

"I’ll tell you he’ll do it for nine more years because we’ve talked about it. He really enjoys this. He is really digging this gig. I was sitting with him awhile back and we were just talking about how our meetings are so much fun to be part of and how good the whole experience is working together," Zyontz said. "I said, I hope we get to do this for a long time. He basically said, with a look that tells me there’s sincerity to it: Nine more years."

Brady works alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, calling FOX's biggest games of the week. Brady also called Super Bowl LIX in his first year on the mic.

