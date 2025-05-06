Tom Brady embarks on new journey as $375,000,000 Fox analyst enjoy NFL off-season

Seven-time Super Bowl championTom Brady will add guest speaker to his resume this summer. On Tuesday, it was announced that Brady will speak at the upcoming Brilliant Minds convention in Stockholm, Sweden.
The official Instagram account of the Brilliant Minds event announced the news that the quarterback turned FOX Sports broadcaster will share his life experiences with attendees.
Brady, who completed his first NFL season after signing a 10-year $375 million contract with FOX, reshared the news on his Instagram story.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
According to the event's official website, the theme of the Brillian Minds convention this year will be "HumanKIND," where the guest speakers will focus on the notion of being kind and the impact it has on the world.
Tom Brady attended Met Gala for first time since divorce
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, attended the annual Met Gala charity event nine times during their relationship. The former couple, who were married for 11 years, made their debut at the event in 2008 and last attended as a couple in 2019.
On Monday, Brady was in attendance at Charlotte Tilbury’s Met Gala afterparty in New York City. He wore a brown suede jacket that he paired with black pants and a black shirt. According to PEOPLE magazine, the former quarterback interacted with other guests and spent time on the dance floor.
Bundchen, who recently welcomed her third child, and first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, was not in attendance at the Met Gala or any related parties.
It has been a busy offseason for Brady, who attended Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix the day before. In April, he and his 17-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan, attended the annual Coachella music festival in California.
The former NFL quarterback has also been cheering on his daughter Vivian at her volleyball games as well as on trips with all three of his children.
Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?