Ranking every NFL star's outfit at Met Gala 2025 ft. Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Saquon Barkley and moe

The 2025 Met Gala was not just a commemoration of art; it also served as an impromptu outdoor fashion show for some of the biggest stars in the world. The NFL was no different in that regard, as some of its top football players took to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to flaunt their most exquisite clothes.
But as they say, some things sit on a different leven from other. Here is how each NFL player's outfit would be ranked.
2025 Met Gala: Ranking every NFL players' outfit
9) Joe Burrow
There was much mockery about Joe Burrow's blue-gray sut, and it is not hard to see why. It looks haphazardly made - especially with the sneakers that would feel more in place at Paycor Stadium than at the Met.
8) Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson is truly elite when it comes to catching balls, especially when covered. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the tacky oversized suit that he wore here.
7) Stefon Diggs
Someone needs to tell Stefon Diggs to stop imitating African tribal chiefs with the large fur scarf. But if that was not enough, those red shoes stand out way too much.
6) DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins looked like an enigma, his dim ensemble being complemented by fuzzy matte shoes. One has to wonder if he looks like a tribal statesman, especially with the wild hairstyle
5) Saquon Barkley
The first time he attended the Met Gala, Saquon Barkley attracted much attention for wearing shorts. This time, he put on a proper pair of pants. But while they look more appropriate, there are some who will miss the uniqueness of the shorts.
4) Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson looked like a "gangster" at the Met Gala - fitting for someone who will play for the New York Giants - thanks in no smallpart to the "cane".
3) Jalen Hurts
Jalen Huers was a sparkling man at the Met Gala, donning a coat with diamond encrustments at the shoulders and a beret. Yes, a beret, because fancy headgear other than hats exists.
2) Colin Kaepernick
Burgundy was the name of the game for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who showed the right way of wearing reddish-brown shoes. The structuring of his coat made him look imposing.
1) Jonathan Owens
Jonathan Owens looked as pure as anyone could be, sporting an all-white suit that featured frills at the pant legs. The black shoes gleamed perfectly against the white and he added to the old-school look with a "cane" - a la Russell WIlson.
