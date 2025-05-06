Ranking every NFL star's outfit at Met Gala 2025 ft. Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Saquon Barkley and moe

The 2025 Met Gala was not just a commemoration of art; it also served as an impromptu outdoor fashion show for some of the biggest stars in the world. The NFL was no different in that regard, as some of its top football players took to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to flaunt their most exquisite clothes.

Ad

But as they say, some things sit on a different leven from other. Here is how each NFL player's outfit would be ranked.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2025 Met Gala: Ranking every NFL players' outfit

9) Joe Burrow

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

There was much mockery about Joe Burrow's blue-gray sut, and it is not hard to see why. It looks haphazardly made - especially with the sneakers that would feel more in place at Paycor Stadium than at the Met.

Ad

Trending

8) Justin Jefferson

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside - Source: Getty

Justin Jefferson is truly elite when it comes to catching balls, especially when covered. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the tacky oversized suit that he wore here.

Ad

7) Stefon Diggs

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Someone needs to tell Stefon Diggs to stop imitating African tribal chiefs with the large fur scarf. But if that was not enough, those red shoes stand out way too much.

Ad

6) DeAndre Hopkins

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

DeAndre Hopkins looked like an enigma, his dim ensemble being complemented by fuzzy matte shoes. One has to wonder if he looks like a tribal statesman, especially with the wild hairstyle

Ad

5) Saquon Barkley

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

The first time he attended the Met Gala, Saquon Barkley attracted much attention for wearing shorts. This time, he put on a proper pair of pants. But while they look more appropriate, there are some who will miss the uniqueness of the shorts.

Ad

4) Russell Wilson

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Russell Wilson looked like a "gangster" at the Met Gala - fitting for someone who will play for the New York Giants - thanks in no smallpart to the "cane".

Ad

3) Jalen Hurts

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Jalen Huers was a sparkling man at the Met Gala, donning a coat with diamond encrustments at the shoulders and a beret. Yes, a beret, because fancy headgear other than hats exists.

Ad

2) Colin Kaepernick

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside - Source: Getty

Burgundy was the name of the game for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who showed the right way of wearing reddish-brown shoes. The structuring of his coat made him look imposing.

Ad

1) Jonathan Owens

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Jonathan Owens looked as pure as anyone could be, sporting an all-white suit that featured frills at the pant legs. The black shoes gleamed perfectly against the white and he added to the old-school look with a "cane" - a la Russell WIlson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More