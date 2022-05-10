"It's the equivalent of Michael Jordan saying he was joining TNT" - Shannon Sharpe speaks on Tom Brady joining FOX as analyst

Tom Brady is once again making headlines for all of the right reasons. It has been reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will join FOX Network as an analyst once his career has concluded in the NFL.

The news quickly circulated, and Shannon Sharpe, co-host of the FOX Sports One show Undisputed, had this to say about having a new teammate at some point in the future:

"It's huge, it's monumental. It's the equivalent of Michael Jordan saying he was joining TNT or LeBron James joining because we've never seen a guy this popular, this accomplished, about to step in and do what he does."

Sharpe added that while he doesn't know when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will join FOX, Brady will eventually become part of the network:

"We don't know when... it might be next year. It might be three years from now, but we just know he's going be a part of the FOX umbrella."

Tom Brady has often been lauded as the ultimate teammate. Once his NFL career comes to a close, he will have a new band of teammates at FOX, including Sharpe, Skip Bayless, Colin Cowherd, Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho.

The legendary quarterback is once again adding to his many off-field and after-football endeavors. His hefty plate includes owning an NFT business, Autograph, and a clothing line aptly named Brady.

Will Tom Brady play beyond the 2022 NFL season?

The news of the three-time NFL MVP making post-career plans certainly brings attention to the fact that Tom Brady is close to the end of a historic career.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback will turn 45 before the start of the 2022 NFL season. This brings us to the question of whether or not he will play beyond next year.

The Buccaneers are primed to make yet another run deep into the playoffs. Last year, the team lost 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Despite the loss, Brady proved that he was still at the top of his game.

He threw for 5,316 yards, which was a career-high. Brady also recorded 43 touchdowns, the second-best of his career after the 50 he threw for back in the 2007 season.

The Bucs also made moves to re-sign receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million deal and running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million deal. Apart from tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is currently a free agent, the playmakers on offense are back and are ready for another run.

Whether TB12 decides to return or retire in 2023 will likely depend on a variety of factors. But one thing is for certain: we need to appreciate the living legend while we still get the opportunity to watch him play.

