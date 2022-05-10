“There’s a certain kind of knives people have for an analyst” - NFL analyst surprised by Tom Brady's decision to take up FOX broadcasting gig

Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and has the most successful resumé in NFL history. Brady sent shockwaves through the NFL earlier this offseason by announcing his retirement. However, Brady returned to the league after just 40 days. Speculation over his plans has been ongoing ever since,

On Tuesday, Fox Sports announced Brady's next step in his career. Following the conclusion of Brady's on-the-field career, he will be Fox's number one commentator.

TV talk shows had a lot to talk about with this news. Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football was just one analyst to give his opinion on Brady being in the booth.

He respected Tom Brady for continuing to build his public persona. However, Brandt worried Brady could have a difficult adjustment period. He cited Jason Witten and Drew Brees as analysts who have struggled at this transition in the past. Brandt said:

“The evolution of the public persona of Tom Brady is now reaching its epic conclusion. I guess first it was Twitter, then it was Instagram. There's a lot of exposure and vulnerability to do that. And you see, look at him. He’s really smart, a really hard worker, and knows everything about the game. So did Jason Witten, so is Drew Brees, and they just put it right him right in there and say ‘go, guys.’"

That's a legitimate comparison from Brandt. Witten famously lasted just one season as an analyst. Brees has improved but is still far from a finished product as an analyst.

Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard NBC should have chosen a more polished color commentator than Drew Brees for this game. NBC should have chosen a more polished color commentator than Drew Brees for this game.

Brandt continued his point by saying Fox is signing Brady in the hopes of finding the next Tony Romo. Romo has made the transition better than almost anyone, but critics are harsh when it comes to expectations of announcers. Brandt warned Brady about that, saying:

"And Tony Romo is a very, very talented guy. And I feel like there's been a lot of Tony Romo chasing for the last few years here. It is a risk for Brady. There's a certain kind of knives that people have out for an analyst and guys who call games, and they're sharp, and they're relentless. I respect it. It's a really bold move, whenever the hell it happens. But that ain't easy, and I know he’ll be prepared. But that is a very vulnerable spot to be in.”

When will Tom Brady retire and transition into his broadcasting career?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady won't be stepping into his new gig until the 2023 season, at the earliest. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is committed to winning one more Super Bowl in 2022. However, the road after that is incredibly uncertain.

There's the chance Brady decides to continue playing, and that wouldn't prevent him from maintaining his job at Fox. The job will still be his, whether Brady retires after one more year or five more years.

That is a significant development for Tom Brady. Brady is much more confident and open speaking with the public than he ever was with the New England Patriots.

It will be fascinating having his insights every week during the games. The question he'll have to answer is whether he can handle the criticism that comes with this job, as Brandt excellently pointed out.

