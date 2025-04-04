"It’s up to everybody else to stop it" - Dan Campbell makes feelings known about Eagles' tush-push play

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is against the proposal to ban the tush-push, a play made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was asked about the play being reviewed by the competition committee at the NFL owners' annual meeting earlier this week, on Tuesday, in Florida, and he would have voted to keep the play. He said the following, as quoted by NBC Sports.
“I am of the school that they found something and it’s up to everybody else to stop it. So I’m a hard yes,” Campbell said.
However, Campbell has no plans for his own team to use that play in their playbook. He does not intend to use his quarterback, Jared Goff, in that manner. However, Campbell did not rule out using Goff in quarterback sneaks.
“We don’t run that. Jared Goff, it doesn’t mean we’re not going to quarterback sneak, but we don’t do that,” he added.
Goff is one of the last of the dying breed of pocket quarterbacks. Now entering his 10th season, he has only rushed for more than 100 yards once, back in 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams. In comparison, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jalen Hurts has rushed for 72 yards in Super Bowl LIX alone.
Ultimately, Campbell and the Detroit Lions did not have to vote this week, as the proposal was tabled and will be revisited at a future meeting among owners later this year.
The proposal was first brought up by the Lions’ NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers, who lost to the eventual champions Eagles, in the playoffs this year.
The tush-push was made famous by the Eagles. It has an 81.3% success rate when used by quarterback Jalen Hurts this season, 48 times. On the nine times it did not work, the Eagles ran it again in the following play and were successful eight times.
Dan Campbell also voiced support for former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn
During the same media availability interview, Dan Campbell also expressed confidence in former defensive coordinator and current New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn. He said that Glenn "gets it."
“He’s an unbelievable leader and an even better person, and he’s the type of person that makes people want to rally around him," Campbell said. "If he can’t do it, nobody can, and that’s my opinion.”
Campbell and Glenn have worked together since 2016, when they were both with the New Orleans Saints. Campbell will enter next season with new coordinators, as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson also left to take up the head coach position with the Chicago Bears.
