  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • "It's in the first page of your obituary" - Nick Wright roasts Colin Cowherd over "backward visor" criticism of Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer

"It's in the first page of your obituary" - Nick Wright roasts Colin Cowherd over "backward visor" criticism of Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Aug 07, 2025 18:12 GMT
Nick Wright x Colin Cowherd x Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer
Nick Wright x Colin Cowherd x Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer

Nick Wright didn’t hold back while responding to Colin Cowherd’s criticism of Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s appearance during a recent press conference.

Ad

Appearing on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Wednesday, Wright challenged the Fox Sports host’s longstanding stance on backwards caps, calling it a legacy-defining fixation.

"We all agree that there is a level. Your level just happens to be at orientation of the cap or visor in this case," Wright said (Time Stamp: 10:55).
"I also think if there were a hall of fame on 20 years sports topics, this is a first ballot entry. People now see people wearing backwards caps and they're like, 'Oh boy, we're going to get four minute master class from Cowherd today.' I mean, it's kind of your legacy. It might be a little sad thing, but it's it's it's in the first page of the obituary, tell you that much," he added.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

youtube-cover
Ad

The segment followed Cowherd’s pointed remarks from the previous day. He took issue with Schottenheimer wearing his visor backwards while speaking to the media at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California.

"You know I don't like backwards hats. What's worse is a backward visor. That's a two-win team," Colin Cowherd said on Monday's edition of "The Herd".
"When you sit in front of a podium, you're representing the Cowboys; you're representing Bank of America; you're representing a $12 billion corporation. I think you got to do better as a head coach than a visor backwards," he added.
Ad

Brian Schottenheimer responds With humor to Colin Cowherd’s jab

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Brian Schottenheimer, who was promoted to head coach in January, responded with levity during his own press conference Tuesday.

Ad

As he entered the media room, he adjusted his visor forward and joked, “Oop, sorry Colin, let me turn my hat around,” before flipping it back again, drawing laughs from reporters.

Colin Cowherd acknowledged the moment later on X as reported by Yahoo Sports: “Appreciate the professionalism.”

Cowherd’s comments aren’t new as per Fox Sports. He has a history of scrutinizing how NFL players and coaches present themselves. Over the years, he has criticized quarterback Cam Newton for wearing scarves and flamboyant postgame outfits, Odell Beckham Jr. for sideline cleats and visors.

Ad

He even Bill Belichick’s signature hoodie for being “too casual” in professional settings.

Meanwhile, Schottenheimer enters his first season as Dallas’ head coach after three years with the organization in various offensive roles. He spent nearly two decades in the league with past stops as an offensive coordinator for the Jets, Rams and Seahawks, among others.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanu Abraham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications