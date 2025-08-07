"It's in the first page of your obituary" - Nick Wright roasts Colin Cowherd over "backward visor" criticism of Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer

Nick Wright didn’t hold back while responding to Colin Cowherd’s criticism of Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s appearance during a recent press conference.

Appearing on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Wednesday, Wright challenged the Fox Sports host’s longstanding stance on backwards caps, calling it a legacy-defining fixation.

"We all agree that there is a level. Your level just happens to be at orientation of the cap or visor in this case," Wright said (Time Stamp: 10:55).

"I also think if there were a hall of fame on 20 years sports topics, this is a first ballot entry. People now see people wearing backwards caps and they're like, 'Oh boy, we're going to get four minute master class from Cowherd today.' I mean, it's kind of your legacy. It might be a little sad thing, but it's it's it's in the first page of the obituary, tell you that much," he added.

The segment followed Cowherd’s pointed remarks from the previous day. He took issue with Schottenheimer wearing his visor backwards while speaking to the media at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California.

"You know I don't like backwards hats. What's worse is a backward visor. That's a two-win team," Colin Cowherd said on Monday's edition of "The Herd".

"When you sit in front of a podium, you're representing the Cowboys; you're representing Bank of America; you're representing a $12 billion corporation. I think you got to do better as a head coach than a visor backwards," he added.

Brian Schottenheimer responds With humor to Colin Cowherd’s jab

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Brian Schottenheimer, who was promoted to head coach in January, responded with levity during his own press conference Tuesday.

As he entered the media room, he adjusted his visor forward and joked, “Oop, sorry Colin, let me turn my hat around,” before flipping it back again, drawing laughs from reporters.

Colin Cowherd acknowledged the moment later on X as reported by Yahoo Sports: “Appreciate the professionalism.”

Cowherd’s comments aren’t new as per Fox Sports. He has a history of scrutinizing how NFL players and coaches present themselves. Over the years, he has criticized quarterback Cam Newton for wearing scarves and flamboyant postgame outfits, Odell Beckham Jr. for sideline cleats and visors.

He even Bill Belichick’s signature hoodie for being “too casual” in professional settings.

Meanwhile, Schottenheimer enters his first season as Dallas’ head coach after three years with the organization in various offensive roles. He spent nearly two decades in the league with past stops as an offensive coordinator for the Jets, Rams and Seahawks, among others.

