"It’s gonna get ugly": Micah Parsons’ brother Terrence raises red flag as Cowboys LB disputes team's doctors over back issue

The contract standoff between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys keeps getting worse. The four-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is seeking a bigger contract with the franchise. He has not participated in any practice sessions or walkthroughs, citing back issues. However, the defensive end's MRI came back clean.On Tuesday, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said the defensive end is medically cleared to practice. The franchise might be trying to pressure Parsons to return to practice by clarifying that the health issues are not to blame for the absence. The 2021 first-round pick doesn't seem to trust the team doctors and is seeking a second opinion on his back.NFL insider Jane Slater reported that Micah Parsons was photographed at DFW airport on Wednesday morning and is set to get his back reevaluated. She added that the 26-year-old is seeking a resolution as the Cowboys head into a three-day break. If the Cowboys don't trade him and he decides to sit out regular-season games despite medical clearance, the former first-round pick will miss out on a lot of money.&quot;When you got the star on your helmet, there are eyes everywhere,&quot; Slater said. &quot;I got the photos sent to me. It took place at DFW airport around 10:30 this morning ... He is going to get a second opinion on his back.&quot;Micah Parsons' brother Terrence posted a cryptic message in response to Slater's update.&quot;It’s gonna get ugly put ya gloves on this going 12 rounds,&quot; Terrence wrote.Parsons requested a trade earlier this month, but Slater ruled out any move to the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys' defensive end was under scrutiny after he was spotted lying on the training table during the clash against the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 3 preseason game. But it was later clarified that it was only for a short while.The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year will make $24 million in the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. The Cowboys don't want to cut ties with the Penn State product, but haven't offered him an extension yet.Jerry Jones breaks silence on Micah Parsons' contract disputeIt has been a to-and-fro battle between the Cowboys and the Parsons. The franchise's owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, addresses the matter in an interview with Stephen A. Smith.&quot;He called me. 'I'm coming in.' He wanted to talk,&quot; Jones said. &quot;We negotiate, we go back and forth. We come through, we go the next day, we negotiate. Get it all done. I get a call. 'I don't want you to call me anymore,' Micah [says].&quot;Parsons' agent later reached out to discuss the contract situation. However, Jones refused to have a conversation this time. The two parties are at war at the moment, and with the 2025 NFL regular season just a week away, they need to sort things out as soon as possible.The Cowboys kick off their campaign against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4. The team would love to have their star defensive end suit up in the season opener against the reigning Super Bowl champions.