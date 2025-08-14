"It's gonna be a masterpiece": Brandon Beane weighs in on Bills' new $2,000,000,000+ stadium

The Buffalo Bills are getting a huge makeover. The franchise is shifting down the street in Orchard Park to a new home worth over $2,000,000,000. Bills' general manager Brandon Beane recently opened up about how the new stadium is coming about.Beane appeared on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show&quot; on Wednesday. During the conversation, the former Indianapolis Colts punter asked the Bills' GM about how big the bison statues, which will be in front of the Bills' new stadium, will be. Beane playfully replied by saying that they are still growing the bisons and added that the stadium will be a masterpiece.&quot;We're still growing those bisons. So they're still in the lab. We're trending well. It's gonna be awesome. ... I mean, for this city to get this stadium, it's gonna be a masterpiece. I've only been in there a couple times since, I'm blown away every time I'm over there.&quot;Check out the video below:PepsiCo has also joined the Buffalo Bills as the founding partners for the new stadium.Bills GM Brandon Beane opens up about Khalil Shakir missing the preseasonDuring his Wednesday appearance on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show,&quot; Bills general manager Brandon Beane provided an update on one of the major stars missing this preseason: Khalil Shakir. The wide receiver suffered an ankle injury during the preseason camp. Beane revealed that Shakir is recovering well and will be ready to play by the time the regular season kicks off.&quot;Shakir got his ankle hurt in our scrimmage a couple of weeks ago,” Beane said. “So, he's going to be out the rest of the preseason, but he's progressing well. Hate not having him out there, but we're at least happy to know he should be ready to roll for the regular season.”The Bills picked Khalil Shakir in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Last season was fruitful for the WR as he became the team's leading receiver with 76 receptions for 821 yards. He also scored four touchdowns. The fans are excited to see what Shakir does in his fourth season with the Bills.