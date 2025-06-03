“It’s got to be humbling”: Tom Brady's ex-teammate reacts to Aaron Rodgers not being Steelers' first choice

Aaron Rodgers may still end up a Steeler, but it doesn’t sound like he was Pittsburgh’s dream date from the start. According to former NFL offensive lineman and Tom Brady's ex-teammate from his New England Patriots days - Ross Tucker - Mike Tomlin's team had its sights set on other quarterbacks first.

Ad

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday, Tucker said,

“The Steelers where you're presumably going to sign, they tried to get guys like Justin Fields and Sam Darnold before they wanted you. I mean it's got to be really humbling. Maybe it's not for him, I don't know, but it would be humbling for me.” [1:30 onwards]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ross Tucker believes that Rodgers is taking his time signing as a subtle flex, still trying to show he has control over the situation. NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler even called Aaron Rodgers’ decision timeline “unpredictable.”

The mandatory minicamp is around the corner and the clock is ticking for Rodgers to make his move or let the mystery ride a little longer.

Also read: NFL analyst reveals one thing Steelers are missing out on amidst Aaron Rodgers delay

Ad

Tom Pelissero reveals Steelers atmosphere amidst Aaron Rodgers drama

The Aaron Rodgers-Pittsburgh Steelers saga isn't dying as the 4x NFL MVP takes time to put his foot down. NFL insider Tom Pelissero is trying to shed some light on the vibe at Steelers camp while appearing on the "Rich Eisen Show" on Sunday. He revealed Rodgers hasn’t officially told the team he’s coming.

Ad

“I have been told that he has not affirmatively told the Steelers that he’s coming,” Pelissero said. [09:00]

And while all signs point to him eventually landing in Pittsburgh, including that cryptic comment about playing against the Bears in Chicago, Rodgers has kept his cards close to his chest.

He was seen throwing with DK Metcalf and visiting the Steelers’ facilities last month, but a concrete decision has yet to materialize. Mandatory minicamp runs June 10–12, and OTAs are already underway. So, what’s the holdup?

Ad

“They just wanna know what’s going on,” Pelissero said of the Steelers’ locker room. “They’re sick of hearing about it… and being asked about it.” [13:00]

Ad

Even Ian Rapoport talked about the situation on "The Pat McAfee Show," saying,

“I would literally rule nothing out.”

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow "The Steelers are hoping and believing that Aaron Rodgers is gonna be their Quarterback.. They still don't 100% know that tho" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive

Ad

That’s peak Aaron Rodgers, and with Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard currently taking reps, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in limbo.

Also read: "He's out" - Colin Cowherd refuses to put Aaron Rodgers in top 10 QBs of all-time list

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.