“It’s got to be humbling”: Tom Brady's ex-teammate reacts to Aaron Rodgers not being Steelers' first choice

Aaron Rodgers may still end up a Steeler, but it doesn’t sound like he was Pittsburgh’s dream date from the start. According to former NFL offensive lineman and Tom Brady's ex-teammate from his New England Patriots days - Ross Tucker - Mike Tomlin's team had its sights set on other quarterbacks first.
Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday, Tucker said,
“The Steelers where you're presumably going to sign, they tried to get guys like Justin Fields and Sam Darnold before they wanted you. I mean it's got to be really humbling. Maybe it's not for him, I don't know, but it would be humbling for me.” [1:30 onwards]
Ross Tucker believes that Rodgers is taking his time signing as a subtle flex, still trying to show he has control over the situation. NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler even called Aaron Rodgers’ decision timeline “unpredictable.”
The mandatory minicamp is around the corner and the clock is ticking for Rodgers to make his move or let the mystery ride a little longer.
Tom Pelissero reveals Steelers atmosphere amidst Aaron Rodgers drama
The Aaron Rodgers-Pittsburgh Steelers saga isn't dying as the 4x NFL MVP takes time to put his foot down. NFL insider Tom Pelissero is trying to shed some light on the vibe at Steelers camp while appearing on the "Rich Eisen Show" on Sunday. He revealed Rodgers hasn’t officially told the team he’s coming.
“I have been told that he has not affirmatively told the Steelers that he’s coming,” Pelissero said. [09:00]
And while all signs point to him eventually landing in Pittsburgh, including that cryptic comment about playing against the Bears in Chicago, Rodgers has kept his cards close to his chest.
He was seen throwing with DK Metcalf and visiting the Steelers’ facilities last month, but a concrete decision has yet to materialize. Mandatory minicamp runs June 10–12, and OTAs are already underway. So, what’s the holdup?
“They just wanna know what’s going on,” Pelissero said of the Steelers’ locker room. “They’re sick of hearing about it… and being asked about it.” [13:00]
Even Ian Rapoport talked about the situation on "The Pat McAfee Show," saying,
“I would literally rule nothing out.”
That’s peak Aaron Rodgers, and with Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard currently taking reps, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in limbo.
