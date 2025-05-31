NFL analyst reveals one thing Steelers are missing out on amidst Aaron Rodgers delay

NFL fans are still waiting for a decision from Aaron Rodgers regarding his future in the league. The 4x NFL MVP was let go by the New York Jets in February after an underwhelming two-season stint. The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly made an offer to the quarterback. However, Rodgers has yet to provide an answer to he team.

While the Steelers wait for a response from Aaron Rodgers, former NFL star turned analyst James Jones highlighted one thing the franchise is missing out on amidst this delay. Jones played with Rodgers during his stint with the Packers (2007-13).

On Friday, the analyst appeared on 93.7 The Fan. With the start of OTAs, Jones pointed out that the Pittsburgh Steelers are missing out on building a rapport with Aaron Rodgers because of this delay.

"That's all the stuff that they are missing out on right now, chemistry-wise," Jones said. "That's a big piece of what they are missing right now is that chemistry. The longer it goes, the less time they get to build on that."

The Steelers currently only have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as veterans on the QB depth chart. They picked up ex-Ohio State star Will Howard in this year's draft with the 185th overall pick. However, it looks like the team is still holding onto the hope that Rodgers will join them for the 2025 season.

But time is running out for the Steelers. If Rodgers wants to suit up and play in Steel City, then he has to make a decision soon.

NFL insider highlights next 'logical checkpoint' for Aaron Rodgers

Last Friday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared his take on the Aaron Rodgers-Steelers situation. On the 'Rich Eisen Show', he stated that we might expect a final answer from the veteran quarterback ahead of mandatory minicamp, which starts on June 10.

Pelissero predicted that this 'checkpoint' will be when the Super Bowl XLV champion finalizes his future in the league.

"We've already gotten to what I believe to be the midnight point several times already with Aaron Rodgers," Pelissero said. "It was the start of league meetings when things are moving and the Steelers are making decisions and they're having to answer questions about it."

"He missed some of the offseason program, he's missing OTA starting next week. Mini camp would be the next logical checkpoint here."

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding Rodgers, the Steelers are moving ahead with business. Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and Will Howard are competing for the starting quarterback job at the OTAs. Will the 4x NFL MVP decide on one last hurrah with the team he defeated to win the Super Bowl during the 2010 season?

