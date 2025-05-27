"Similar to musical chairs": NFL analyst gives final verdict on Aaron Rodgers' future in the league

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision regarding his future in the NFL. The quarterback became a free agent following an underwhelming two-season stint with the New York Jets. The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly offered Rodgers a deal to play with them this upcoming season. However, the four-time NFL MVP is yet to give them an answer.

Some experts and analysts believe that the holdup is because Rodgers is waiting for an offer from the Minnesota Vikings. They were one of the teams that were linked to the quarterback throughout the free agency period.

Former NFL star turned analyst Matt Hasselbeck shared his view on the situation on "The Colin Cowherd Show" on Monday. According to him, the Vikings have already settled on J.J. McCarthy as their QB1.

"I've been seeing reports that Aaron Rodgers would prefer Minnesota," Hasselbeck said. "Who would not? ... Great play caller, great head coach, great skill around you. ... Yeah, I get it, but they seem to be already settled on J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback."

Hasselbeck compared Rodgers' situation to the game of musical chairs. According to him, Rodgers is at a point in his career where there are not many empty seats for him to take. Thus, the Steelers are the only viable option for Rodgers.

"The quarterback free agency situation when you're at the end of your career, it's very similar to musical chairs," Hasselbeck said. "There's only a certain amount of chairs when the music stops.

"Aaron Rodgers is going to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers. All this other talk about all these other teams, it's not happening ... The music is about to stop soon, and he's going to have to sit down or get out."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes that Aaron Rodgers is still hoping for an offer from the Vikings. However, he believes that the team is settled with McCarthy and will not sign the one-time Super Bowl champion.

"There's some teams I've talked to that are still kind of wondering, 'Is he just waiting out the Vikings?'" Fowler said on 'The Dan Patrick Show.' "But checking with the Vikings, I still don't expect that. They're moving forward with J.J. McCarthy."

Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate believes he's worth the wait

The Steelers are moving forward with organized team activities without any confirmation from the quarterback. However, the quarterback's former Green Bay Packers teammate, James Jones, believes Rodgers is still a catch worth being patient for.

On Monday's episode of "The Facility," Jones talked about Rodgers and his situation with the Steelers.

"That quarterback room, the way they're looking right now, it's not five carats," Jones said (0:35). "So I don't know what carat they are, but obviously, when Aaron Rodgers walks in that building, the Steelers are a better football team. So, he is absolutely worth the wait."

The Steelers got ex-Ohio State star Will Howard in this year's draft to improve their QB depth chart. However, apart from him, they only have Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph. Only time will tell if Rodgers returns for one more season or decides to hang up his cleats.

