NFL teams wondering if Aaron Rodgers is waiting out the Vikings while delaying Steelers decision, per insider

Aaron Rodgers has kept the NFL on its toes before the new season commences. His decision on which team to play in the 2025 NFL season or retire altogether has been pending for ages.

Everyday there seems to be a new reason for the delay. This time, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler has provided a likely one.

Fowler believes that Rodgers has a standing offer from the Pittsburgh Steelers but has not signed it. That's because the 40-year-old might be hoping for a shot with the Minnesota Vikings, according to the ESPN reporter.

“There’s some teams I’ve talked to that are still kind of wondering, ‘Is he just waiting out the Vikings?’” Fowler said on 'The Dan Patrick Show.'

"But checking with the Vikings, I still don't expect that. They're moving forward with J.J. McCarthy, so he really has no other option other than Pittsburgh or retire right now," the ESPN analyst added.

Minnesota offers Rodgers nine dome games, an elite play-caller in Kevin O’Connell and a playoff-caliber roster. However, the Vikings seem to have hitched their wagon to rookie J.J. McCarthy.

Still, Rodgers’ radio silence has fans and front offices buzzing. Rodgers hasn’t denied interest in Pittsburgh but appears to be working through off-field matters, as he stated on 'The Pat McAfee Show.' Meanwhile, Minnesota continues to shut the door, signaling complete trust in McCarthy.

May 27 is the Steelers’ OTA start date, and Rodgers’ next move is still a mystery.

Steelers' Will Howard ready to embrace Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers' rookie quarterback appeared on "Up & Adams" last week and was asked to reveal his thoughts on the matter. Howard laughed off the speculation, saying he hadn’t heard anything official. But he made it clear that he’d welcome the NFL legend with open arms.

“Not really. I'm sure he asked once or twice — but [Aaron Rodgers’] name has been thrown around a lot. I don’t know what’s going to happen—who knows. That’s all over my head. But I’d love to be in a room and learn from [Rodgers].”

If the Rodgers signing does take place, it could fast-track Howard’s development and potentially push Pittsburgh off the QB draft board in 2026.

