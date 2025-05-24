Aaron Rodgers gives hilarious reason while shutting down idea of joining QB-needy $4,400,000,000 NFC team

Aaron Rodgers made one thing crystal clear about his NFL future. Whatever happens, fans of the four-time NFL MVP will never see him donning the jersey of the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints desperately hunt for a quarterback after Derek Carr’s retirement and Jake Haener’s oblique injury. Rodgers is one of the hottest names being tossed around, but the future Hall of Famer shut that door, and did it with a laugh.
During a Q&A at a concert in Texas on Friday, a fan asked Rodgers if he’d ever consider signing with the Saints.
“No. That’s the answer," Rodgers said. "No. I’ve played there a couple times. But no. The answer is no. I’m too old. I don’t want to live in Louisiana. Sorry.”
The $4.4 billion-worth Saints (per Forbes) are left clinging to hopes that rookie Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler can rise to the occasion this season. Meanwhile, all signs for Rodgers still point to Pittsburgh. Rodgers only visited one team this offseason, the Steelers.
Steelers already have Aaron Rodgers' backup in mind
The Steelers look locked on Aaron Rodgers, but they’re not putting all their eggs in one basket. The ex-Jets QB is still dragging out his decision. Amidst all this, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Steelers already have a backup plan: Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
“Rodgers is Plan A, but Cousins could be a viable Plan B,” Fowler said on SportsCenter on Friday. "After making some calls today, I do believe he’s been on their radar. If something were to fall through with Rodgers, certainly they could reconvene, call Atlanta, and see if they could shake something out. But right now, Rodgers is their guy."
The Falcons haven’t put Cousins on the trade block, but according to Adam Schefter, they’re open to offers. Atlanta reportedly wants an acquiring team to take on $20 million of the $45 million remaining on Cousins’ contract, a price no one has touched so far.
Meanwhile, Rodgers threw gasoline on the fire with a cryptic comment at a concert in Austin yesterday. When asked if he’d play for the Bears, he said,
"I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year. Road trip. I don’t know, not sure. Will have to check it out.”
Last season, Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games for the Jets.
