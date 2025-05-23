Aaron Rodgers hints at Steelers signing in cryptic comment about Chicago road trip

Aaron Rodgers dropped a hint about his future during an Austin concert today. The 4x NFL MVP sparked fresh Steelers signing rumors when asked if he might play for the Chicago Bears in 2025.

Rodgers replied, “I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year. Road trip. I don’t know, not sure. Will have to check it out.”

The comment caught attention because the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to face the Bears in Chicago on November 23, Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. Fans quickly connected the dots, speculating that Rodgers could head to Pittsburgh.

Rodgers - who has a stellar record against the Chicago Bears during his Green Bay tenure (64 TDs and only 10 interceptions in 29 games) - also joked,

“I love Chicago though. Way more than they love me.”

When pressed about signing with Pittsburgh, Rodgers vaguely responded:

“You never know...”

Steelers owner Art Rooney II has said the team is willing to wait “a little while longer,” with OTAs starting soon.

Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith gives honest take on Aaron Rodgers drama

Alex Highsmith isn’t losing sleep over the ongoing Aaron Rodgers drama, and he doesn’t think his teammates are either. Rodgers has kept Pittsburgh in limbo so far, but it’s business as usual inside the locker room.

“We just try to put our best foot forward every day,” Highsmith told NFL Network’s The Insiders on Thursday. “I know Mason [Rudolph] being there, he's done a great job. The guys are rallying around him and, like I said, he's been with us before and guys know him, Pittsburgh fans know him. The way that he helped us finish in 2023 was awesome.”

Highsmith doubled down when asked if the Rodgers speculation was becoming a distraction.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a distraction at all. But we all know what type of quarterback he is and what he brings to the table.”

Aaron Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, hasn’t committed to playing in 2025. The Steelers's training camp is just two months away, and his silence is growing louder by the day. However, Pittsburgh remain patient. Rudolph, who helped guide Pittsburgh into the playoffs last year, is ready if Rodgers doesn’t walk through the door.

