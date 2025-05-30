Peyton Manning gets candid about Aaron Rodgers’ dilemma between retirement and Steelers' job

One of the best quarterbacks of his generation believes Aaron Rodgers still has something special left to give to the game. In an interview with 97.1 The Fan, two-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was asked if the former Green Bay Packer and New York Jet quarterback was capable of playing championship football.

“I think so; look, the guy’s super talented, he probably has arguably one of the best arms of all time, he’s just kind of elastic,” Manning said at 0:05.

For several weeks now, Rogers has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are reportedly still awaiting an official decision on the four-time NFL MVP.

During his playing career, Manning was selected to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was named league MVP on five occasions. The Consensus All-American out of Tennessee added that he didn’t know whether Rodgers would retire or not, but said he’d like to see the 41-year-old on the field next season.

“I don’t have any insight on that. Hopefully, he gets with a team soon and kind of gets going. It’ll be fun to see him back on the field,” Manning added.

Rodgers was released by the Jets in February and was linked to numerous teams. However, that list has been reduced to only the Steelers over the past few weeks, as they’re still seeking a starter.

Mason Rudolph currently tops their depth chart following the departures of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Steelers hoping offensive weapon could sway Aaron Rodgers to sign

There’s still no deal in place for Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers are reportedly trying to make a splash in hopes the California native will put pen to paper.

The Sun reported on Friday that the Steelers are interested in adding Jonnu Smith to their roster and are in trade discussions with the Miami Dolphins for the Pro Bowl tight end. Smith had a career-high 884 yards receiving in 2024 and is entering the final year of his contract in South Beach.

Adding another weapon to a squad that made the playoffs last season could be more incentive for Rodgers to return for another year and try to claim a second Super Bowl title.

George Pickens led the team with 900 yards through the air in the 2024 regular season, but he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month, along with a 2027 sixth-round pick, in exchange for a third-round pick next year and a fifth-round selection in 2027.

