“It’s hurting his heart to say that”: NFL fans react as Browns GM Andrew Berry makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders’ preseason game vs. Panthers

Fans reacted as Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry praised Shedeur Sanders for his performance in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers last week.In a clip shared on social media, Berry heaped praise on the rookie quarterback while motivating him to utilize this experience in practices.&quot;You did a really, really good job,&quot; Berry said. &quot;I'm proud of you. Really really nice job. ... Was it perfect? No, but you made plays, you operated ... Listen, you did a nice job today, alright? So just take what you learned from tonight and apply it to the joint practices and to the preseason games.&quot;Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to Andrew Berry's praise for Shedeur Sanders.&quot;It's hurting his heart to say that. AB is a coon,&quot; one tweeted.PrettyJeem100Mill @RealPrettyJeemLINK@gucceCU It’s hurting his heart to say that. AB is a coon.NWO @ItsTheLobbyLINK@gucceCU I think kev gotta go... culture change time for Browns, this clip say alot to me.S B @Beezzy1000LINK@gucceCU Man God is so good , Shedeur landed in the best spot , AB must of been under some much pressure not to draft him . Andrew Berry you a real one 🙏🏾💯CoachJ @CoachJClevLINK@gucceCU @DeionSandersJr Berry's reaction tells you everything - that wasn't GM speak, that was genuine evaluation. Real leaders recognize real performance.Lxrry H2O @LxrryH2OLINK@gucceCU Berry must really believe in Sheduer. If Andrew Berry gets ousted in Cleveland, and gets another shot somewhere else as GM, I think he’d try and bring Sheduer along with himLxrry H2O @LxrryH2OLINK@gucceCU Berry must really believe in Sheduer. If Andrew Berry gets ousted in Cleveland, and gets another shot somewhere else as GM, I think he’d try and bring Sheduer along with himShedeur Sanders shared playing time with Tyler Huntley during the 30-10 victory over the Panthers. He completed 14 of 23 passes attempted, tallying 138 yards and two TDs passing. Coach Prime's son is competing for the starting quarterback job alongside the likes of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.Last month, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam made a revelation about Shedeur Sanders' draft selection. Despite acquiring Dillon Gabriel in the third round, he said that it was Berry's decision to draft Coach Prime's son with the 144th pick.&quot;We had a conversation early that morning, and then we had a conversation later that day,&quot; Haslam said. &quot;I think we had the right people involved in the conversation at the end of the day.&quot;That's Andrew Berry's call. Andrew made the call to pick Shedeur, just like who's gonna start or what play we're gonna call is Kevin's call, but that's, that's Andrew's call. He made the call.&quot;Is Shedeur Sanders playing the Browns' preseason game against the Eagles?Despite a strong performance last week, Shedeur Sanders won't play on Saturday against the Eagles. That's because Coach Prime's son is recovering from an oblique injury suffered during Wednesday's practice.On Thursday, Kevin Stefanski talked about the injury sustained by the rookie quarterback.&quot;Yeah, felt it early, I think warming up and then felt it throughout individual (drills), so took a look at it, ... So, unfortunately, going to put him down for a little bit there. We'll treat it day-to-day and see how it responds. But, we want to be smart because he's a thrower- you can't push that thing.&quot;According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are placing their bet on Dillon Gabriel to recover from his hamstring injury and take over as the QB1 against the Eagles. If not, they could go with Tyler Huntley.