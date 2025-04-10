"It's incredible" - Jonathan Allen highlights major difference in quality of Vikings' locker room to Commanders

Jonathan Allen has spent the last eight seasons with the Washington Commanders. He watched them change from the Washington Redskins to the Commanders. He also saw the transfer of ownership from Dan Snyder to Josh Harris and several other changes.
However, essentially moments after watching the Commanders get to the NFC Championship, Allen was forced to adapt another change. Allen joined the Minnesota Vikings. While adjusting to the obvious changes like a new scheme, new head coach, new teammates and a new location, Allen noticed one unexpected upgrade.
Speaking on an April 3 edition of Chris Long's "Green Light" podcast via Pro Football Talk, Allen noted the Vikings' stocked fridge.
“When I came here and see they have kombucha and the drinks in the fridge and the facility, I feel like I’ve been cheated my last eight years," Allen said. "These guys living like this? It’s incredible. Talking to these guys here and how they focus on getting you to perform at your best when your best is needed, I love that.”
The comments come off as a shot at the Commanders, who seemingly do not have stocked fridges with kombucha and other drinks. For all of the growth that the team has seen in recent years, having an ex-player claim they were "cheated" is not the best look for the organization.
Jonathan Allen's review of Commanders locker room isn't alone
According to the official survey put out by the NFLPA for 2025, Jonathan Allen's sentiments are not alone. The Commanders received an F from players for their locker room. It was the team's lone failing mark, earning a B+ for treatment of facilities, a B+ for the Food/dining area, a C+ for the nutritionist/dietician and a C+ for the training room.
Meanwhile, players are overwhelmingly positive about how the Vikings treat them. The Vikings were not given any grade below a B+ and were given an A+ in two categories.
JJ McCarthy's team received an A+ for their locker room. Jonathan Allen's new team received an A+ for their treatment of families, an A- for their food/dining area, and an A- for their training room.
It wasn't perfect across the board, but it was head and shoulders over Allen's former team and better than most franchises.
Will the Washington Commanders respond to the criticism?
