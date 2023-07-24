Amid running backs getting paid less in 2023, top running backs such as Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley, and Josh Jacobs held a Zoom meeting of the top players voicing their opinions on the issue.

Barkley and Jacobs were both franchise tagged at $10.1 million this upcoming season by their respective teams as Cook remains a free agent.

Cook joined The Rich Eisen Show on Monday and discussed some of the things that went down in the running back's meeting on Zoom to Eisen.

Here's what Cook said:

"Derrick Henry started a group chat last weekend, you know, it's kind of sad, where people think about the position. I feel the frustration of everyone back around the league. So like that Zoom call, and voicing our opinions in a group chat. It's kind of needed right now.

"When you think about the average salary, I don't know how to even come about, like how we get compared to our salary compared to punters and the kicker when we're doing everything on the field that we need to do to help our team win. I don't think we got we came up to that equation… we tried to figure out where we can go without hurting anybody."

Rich Eisen Show @RichEisenShow #NFL free agent running back @dalvincook phoned into the show today and shared some info on the Zoom call that some of the league's top RB's held to discuss the current status of their position. pic.twitter.com/9dIVnph46H

Both Jacobs and Barkley haven't signed their franchise tag and don't plan on doing so any time soon. They will both reportedly miss training camp and could hold out to begin the 2023 season.

Dalvin Cook has multiple offers from teams

Dalvin Cook NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

Although Dalvin Cook is still a free agent, he has interest from multiple teams. As per the reports, the Miami Dolphins have offered Cook a contract.

The Jets have also shown interest in adding the veteran back as Breece Hall is recovering from a torn ACL injury from last season.

One other AFC East team in the mix is the New England Patriots.

While Cook is remaining patient in the process, he may be looking for money from a team as the market has slowed down for running backs.

Cook is still a productive back as he enters his seventh season. He rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season, while making his fourth-straight Pro Bowl.

Who do you think Dalvin Cook will sign with?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Dalvin Cook, The Rich Eisen Show,

