“It’s made him a better dad” – Neuropeak VP of Performance gives rare insight into Kirk Cousins’ mindset (EXCLUSIVE)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is one of the most respected players in the NFL. The eleven-year NFL veteran is a perennial Pro Bowler and one of the finest leaders on the Gridiron.

One of the reasons for Cousins' excellence on the football field is his attention to detail and the amount of preparation that goes into planning before a game.

An essential companion of Cousins throughout his NFL journey is Neuropeak Pro, a company that offers performance training and wellness programs. The company recently went viral on Netflix's "Quarterback," which featured Cousins.

Vice President of Performance Programs Nick Bolhuis spoke to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview about Kirk Cousins' journey with Neuropeak Pro and how it has aided his mindset:

"He attributes you know, not 100% of that to his work with us," Bolhuis said. "But as he's learned about how his brain is wired and how to handle pressure better, it's made him a better dad. It's made me a better dad. You know if I can stay calm when I'm dealing with my kids that are acting up."

"For instance, Kirk is making a business decision about where to invest his money, being calm, and not letting your emotions get in the way, being very strategic. And then, obviously, he's very articulate. So as he's out there presenting and talking to groups, just being able to have that phenomenal mental capacity to articulate your thoughts. Well, it is a huge, positive," Bolhuis added.

Kirk Cousins' contract situation heading into 2023

Kirk Cousins is heading into the last year of his Minnesota Vikings contract, and there's currently no extension in sight. The four-time Pro Bowler has reportedly had conversations with the Vikings' front office about an extension, but nothing has been sealed yet. As such, the former Washington Redskins star might walk away from the Vikings at the end of the season for nothing.

Kirk Cousins initially signed for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 on a three-year, fully guaranteed $84 million contract. Cousins made history with the contract, becoming the highest-paid player in the league ever and the owner of the first fully guaranteed contract in NFL history.

Kirk Cousins x Neuropeak Pro

The 34-year-old was impressive in his first two seasons in Minnesota, so much so that he penned a two-year, $66 million extension in 2020 and then a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension last offseason that is set to expire after the 2023 campaign.

Kirk Cousins will look to galvanize his squad to a deeper postseason run in 2023. The Vikings were solid in the 2022 NFL season but were eliminated after a disappointing wildcard-round loss to the New York Giants. Vikings' fans will hope that Cousins and perennial All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson can take them on a deep postseason run in 2023.