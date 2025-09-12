  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “It’s over with for McDaniel”: NFL fans react to Dolphins’ players-only meeting after shocking 33-8 Week 1 loss to Colts

“It’s over with for McDaniel”: NFL fans react to Dolphins’ players-only meeting after shocking 33-8 Week 1 loss to Colts

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 12, 2025 03:03 GMT
NFL: AUG 21 Jacksonville Jaguars - Miami Dolphins Joint Training Camp - Source: Getty
NFL: AUG 21 Jacksonville Jaguars - Miami Dolphins Joint Training Camp - Source: Getty

Mike McDaniel had a disappointing start to year four with the Miami Dolphins. They suffered a humiliating 33-8 loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. This has put the Miami coach on the hot seat.

Ad

On Thursday, NFL insider Adam Schefter provided another update about the Dolphins. According to him, ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported that the team had a players-only meeting on Tuesday, raising more questions about Mike McDaniel's future with the franchise.

"The Dolphins held a players-only meeting on the team's off day Tuesday in the wake of their 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 to make sure they remained 'on the same page," Schefter tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to this report while talking about the Miami coach's future.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Mike McDaniel was brought in as the 14th head coach of the Dolphins in February 2022. He helped the team to the playoffs during his first two seasons, but unfortunately, lost in the wild card round in both instances.

Last season, the Dolphins failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in three years. They finished second in the AFC East with an 8-9 record. This led to fans questioning Mike McDaniel's capabilities to help them become a Super Bowl contender. His Week 1 humiliating loss to the Colts had further added fuel to the fire.

Ad

Mike McDaniel opens up about the disappointing season-opening loss to the Colts

During Monday's press conference, the Miami coach did not hold back from expressing his disappointment about starting the season with a 0-1 record.

He stated that it was an embarrassing outing, but also believed that the worst was behind them.

"It was embarrassing flat out, and in that there's nowhere to hide," the Miami coach said as per PFT. "Within the game, it's almost good that it wasn't reachable, that we were minus-four (in turnover margin), because as a team we have to- I was really looking forward to seeing the stuff that we've really worked on diligently, and I didn't see any of it, that's a problem."
Ad
"I would say the good news and the positive is I don't see how it could be worse," he added. "There's things there, but overall- I'm not trying to paint a glossy ... I'll call it what it is. It was embarrassing and not anything that paying fans sign up for."

The Dolphins next take on the New England Patriots at home on Sept. 14. Can Mike McDaniel turn his fortunes around in Week 2?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications