“It’s over with for McDaniel”: NFL fans react to Dolphins’ players-only meeting after shocking 33-8 Week 1 loss to Colts

Mike McDaniel had a disappointing start to year four with the Miami Dolphins. They suffered a humiliating 33-8 loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. This has put the Miami coach on the hot seat.On Thursday, NFL insider Adam Schefter provided another update about the Dolphins. According to him, ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported that the team had a players-only meeting on Tuesday, raising more questions about Mike McDaniel's future with the franchise.&quot;The Dolphins held a players-only meeting on the team's off day Tuesday in the wake of their 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 to make sure they remained 'on the same page,&quot; Schefter tweeted.Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to this report while talking about the Miami coach's future.Big Cam @TTS_CAM3LINK@AdamSchefter @Marcel_LJ Yes it’s over with for McDanielsDepressed Bears Fan @DepBearsFanLINK@AdamSchefter @Marcel_LJ Yeahhh this doesn’t end well, trust meAl Calo @Calo_FootballLINK@AdamSchefter @Marcel_LJ Who will be the interim head coach?3xProp🤞 @3xPropLINK@AdamSchefter @Marcel_LJ Having this kind of meeting after a week 1 loss is a red flag…Scotty | Daily Deals on X @ScottyDealsLINK@AdamSchefter @Marcel_LJ Players only meeting after week 1 lmfao fire the coach broJaylen Waddles Burner @TrolledbyWaddleLINK@AdamSchefter @Marcel_LJ McDaniel has lost the locker roomMike McDaniel was brought in as the 14th head coach of the Dolphins in February 2022. He helped the team to the playoffs during his first two seasons, but unfortunately, lost in the wild card round in both instances.Last season, the Dolphins failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in three years. They finished second in the AFC East with an 8-9 record. This led to fans questioning Mike McDaniel's capabilities to help them become a Super Bowl contender. His Week 1 humiliating loss to the Colts had further added fuel to the fire.Mike McDaniel opens up about the disappointing season-opening loss to the ColtsDuring Monday's press conference, the Miami coach did not hold back from expressing his disappointment about starting the season with a 0-1 record.He stated that it was an embarrassing outing, but also believed that the worst was behind them.&quot;It was embarrassing flat out, and in that there's nowhere to hide,&quot; the Miami coach said as per PFT. &quot;Within the game, it's almost good that it wasn't reachable, that we were minus-four (in turnover margin), because as a team we have to- I was really looking forward to seeing the stuff that we've really worked on diligently, and I didn't see any of it, that's a problem.&quot;&quot;I would say the good news and the positive is I don't see how it could be worse,&quot; he added. &quot;There's things there, but overall- I'm not trying to paint a glossy ... I'll call it what it is. It was embarrassing and not anything that paying fans sign up for.&quot;The Dolphins next take on the New England Patriots at home on Sept. 14. Can Mike McDaniel turn his fortunes around in Week 2?