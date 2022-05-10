“It’s a must-win window, not a must-win season” - NFL analyst doesn’t believe Russell Wilson has to win a Super Bowl this year

The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest splashes of the off-season when they acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

Denver gave up their 2022 first-, second- and fifth-round picks, 2023 first- and second-round picks, TE Noah Fant, DE Shelby Harris and QB Drew Lock. They received Wilson and a fourth-round pick in return.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Blockbuster: The #Seahawks and #Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to Denver for a massive haul, including multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, per sources Blockbuster: The #Seahawks and #Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to Denver for a massive haul, including multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, per sources

Dan Orlovsky spoke on "The Rich Eisen Show" about Russell Wilson and the expectations he has for him in Denver. While Orlovsky expects Wilson to win a Super Bowl during his tenure with the Broncos, he doesn't think it has to be this season.

Orlovsky said:

“The Russell Wilson situation is this. I think it's a must-win window, not a must-win season. I absolutely agree that he has to go with a Super Bowl in Denver for not only what they gave up to get him, but how good of a team they are.”

He added:

“I mean, I don't think he's ever had the situation he's in now where he has an elite offensive system, which Nathaniel Hackett is bringing over; and elite skill position talent. To me he's got a lot of weapons there. So I would agree. I just don't believe it is a must-win season for Russell. I think it's a must-win tenure.”

Denver won a Super Bowl the last time they acquired a superstar QB like Russell Wilson

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning was the best free agent heading into the 2012 season after an amazing career with the Indianapolis Colts. Manning reached an agreement with the Broncos on a five-year contract worth $96 million on March 20, 2012.

In his time with Denver, he led the Broncos to two Super Bowls. In his second season with the Broncos in 2013, Manning won his fifth league MVP and brought Denver to the Super Bowl. They fell short of the Seattle Seahawks, 43-8.

Denver Broncos @Broncos



Every Peyton Manning TD from 2013 55 touchdowns in a single season — still an NFL-best. 🤯Every Peyton Manning TD from 2013 55 touchdowns in a single season — still an NFL-best. 🤯Every Peyton Manning TD from 2013 👇 https://t.co/l8I8BHrgbA

Manning went out with a bang in his last season in 2015 as the Broncos made it to the Super Bowl where they faced the Carolina Panthers. Manning finished the game 13-of-23 for 141 yards and one interception, defeating the Panthers 24-10.

Russell Wilson has the same expectations that Manning did when he arrived in Denver. If Wilson can win the franchise a Super Bowl before he retires, then his time with the Broncos will be looked at as a success.

