"It's a no-brainer": Greg Olsen blasts Mike Tomlin's bizzare late game decision as Steelers defeat Vikings 24-21

The Pittsburgh Steelers played the Minnesota Vikings in the first ever NFL game played in Ireland early Sunday morning. The Steelers would win the game 24-21, but a bizarre decision made by the Steelers late in the game may overshadow the win.With under 90 seconds left to play, the Steelers had a fourth down attempt with one yard needed. If they make it, they would be able to ice the game, holding onto possession until the time runs out. However, instead of trying to easily make the one yard, the Steelers decided to punt on this attempt.This decision confused many people, including former NFL players, turned broadcaster Greg Olson, who was providing the commentary for this game. He said the following during the broadcast:&quot;It's a no-brainer! You get half a yard and the Minnesota Vikings never possess the ball ever again!&quot;In this moment, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin took a winnable game and added unwanted jeopardy for the Steelers.The punt gave possession to the Vikings, and they had enough time to bring the ball down the field to potentially score a winning touchdown.With the lead only being three points, the Vikings could have been able to get the ball into field goal range and make the field goal to tie the game, eventually sending it to overtime.Luckily for the Steelers, the Vikings were unable to do anything on their final possession, allowing Pittsburgh to win the game. However, this was a situation that they should have never been in.Mike Tomlin on his team's bye weekAfter the game, Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media about the win and the upcoming bye week the Steelers have.&quot;Good to get a win. Good to go into the bye in the position we’re in. We’re leaking in some areas, so it’s probably at an appropriate time but to be honest with you, I’ve never had a bye that didn’t seem like it didn’t come at the appropriate time.”The Steelers have not had the easiest start to the season but will go into their bye week with a 3-1 record. They will return in two weeks with a game against the Cleveland Browns, a tewm that is heading to London next week to face the Cleveland Browns.