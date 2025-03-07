“It’s nothing but love on my end”- Darius Slay makes feelings clear after C.J. Gardner Johnson’s dig

Darius Slay is pouring water over rumors of a possible feud between him and former teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson. Amid a tumultuous week that included the Eagles cutting Slay and Gardner-Johnson taking a shot at him, fans were entertained to see the two players exchange messages on social media.

Slay cleared up the situation on Thursday, saying that he has no problem with Gardner-Johnson in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"We just won a Super Bowl together. I do not have no problem or hate towards bra. Reed is in our leadership council which is y I said what I said. I would expect him to be the next guy up. It’s nothing but love on my end if u really kno me.. Yall have a blessed day."

The back-and-forth started when Darius Slay explained how the leadership in the Eagles' secondary could change after he left the team. He specifically mentioned Reed Blankenship as a possible option to lead the secondary, which didn't sit well with CJ Gardner-Johnson.

"I'm going to be surprised if Reed and them guys like Reed can, you know, advance these guys. Reed been around me and a lot of other veterans that been here before. And I'm sure he could lead that group the right way. Yes, I do. Because, uh, I do got a great leadership role in that, in that secondary room," Slay said.

The latter responded with a message on social media, directed toward his relationship with Slay after winning a championship together.

"You would think feelings would be mutual after a great season but …aye twin keep that shit solid," Gardner-Johnson tweeted.

Despite being cut by the Eagles, Darius Slay could return to the team, but the exchange with Gardner-Johnson could ruin his plans.

Darius Slay doesn't rule out returning to Eagles

Despite the surprising decision, Darius Slay has no hard feelings for the Eagles. He understands it was a business decision and didn't think much of it. However, he doesn't discount the possibility of returning to the building.

This could become an issue if the exchanges with CJ Gardner-Johnson don't stop. The Eagles put together a terrific defensive unit and while they'll have to make changes this offseason, many hope to see them still going strong on that side of the ball next season.

Fans have been entertained by this situation, but Slay is trying to bury the hatchet.

