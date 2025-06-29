"It's not all rainbows, unicorns, and smiles" - NFL analyst blasts Robert Kraft after he calls last two seasons “worst years” in his 31-year tenure

The New England Patriots were one of the most successful NFL franchises under ex-head coach Bill Belichick. However, things have gone downhill in the past two seasons. Belichick left after finishing the 2023 season with a disappointing 4-13 record. The Patriots then promoted Jerod Mayo as his successor.

Ad

Mayo was not the answer to the team's problems. He finished with another 4-13 record and was fired in January. Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared his true feelings about the last two seasons on Adam Schefter's podcast.

"The last two years were the worst years of my 31 years of ownership," Kraft said. "We have to change that."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Analyst John Middlekauf shared his thoughts about the Patriots' situation. He blasted Kraft after his comments and talked about the disappointing transition the team underwent after the Tom Brady era.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Robert Kraft called the last two years the worst years of his ownership. And it's like- 'Well, yeah.'" Middlekauf said on the "3rd & Out" podcast (Timestamp- 0:21). "Listen, the Belichick thing got weird at the ned. They didn't have a quarterback. It was an embarrassment."

"But for 20-plus years, the Patriots were equivalent of striking oil... They were the elites, and everyone idolized what they had. These last couple of years, it's like it probably felt like they lost everything. And for Robert Kraft, it's like-what you went through for 20 years with Bill and Brady? That's never going to happen again,,."

Ad

He continued:

"But I think the NFL and these owners are so big on everyone having a good time. Mike Lombardi, before he went with Belichick, used to talk about this- how they're big on committees and everyone having fun. But football is not a good time. It just isn't. The games are fun, sure. But the process? The grind of working out, of training, of practicing, of film study? It's not all rainbows, unicorns and smiles."

Ad

Ad

After last season's disappointment, New England hired Mike Vrabel as the new head coach in January.

Mike Vrabel shares fiery words of motivation with Patriots players ahead of camp

In May, a video montage of Vrabel addressing his players ahead of training camp went viral on social media. In the clip, he channels his inner Bill Belichick to share a strong message with the players.

Ad

"We don't care how you got here. You don't care how I got here, I don't care how you got here. The only thing that matters is what we do while we're here... All that matters is if you can line up and f**king do your job," Vrabel said.

Expand Tweet

Mike Vrabel has utilized the offseason to revamp the roster. They begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Raiders in September.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.