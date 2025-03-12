“It’s a really hard choice”: NFL insider drops verdict on Aaron Rodgers’ free agency decision

What team Aaron Rodgers may play for next season remains a mystery and a difficult one to solve. NFL insider Ian Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, saying the four-time NFL MVP has two teams in the mix to sign him, but there doesn’t appear to be a frontrunner.

"To me, it is Steelers or Giants for Rodgers," Rapoport said.

"I’ve gone back and forth on Rodgers, and I can say like I actually don’t know. It’s a really hard choice. I have some thoughts, but I don’t know which way he’s leaning," Rapoport continued.

Rodgers was released by the New York Jets last month, playing just one full season with the club, finishing with a record of 5-12 with 3,2987 yards passing in 2024.

According to Rapoport, despite their record last season (3-14), there is some appeal for Rodgers to play for the Giants.

"If it’s the Giants, first of all, he doesn’t have to move," Rapoport added. "Second of all, it’s a team that have added in free agency. They still got some weapons. They are a team that when they’ve had a good quarterback or even decent quarterback play they’ve won."

The Giants have made several moves this off-season, including signing safety Jevon Holland, cornerback Paulson Adebo, and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris.

As for the Steelers, Rapoport said:

"You know the Steelers have lost a lot in free agency, but it’s still the Steelers. I mean, you’ve got that defence, you got the fans, that stadium, you got Tomlin, I can understand why it’s a tough decision."

Among the Steelers’ big losses this off-season were guard James Daniels, who is now with the Miami Dolphins, and former Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris, who will soon join the Los Angeles Chargers.

Aaron Rodgers receives advice from ex-teammate

Aaron Rodgers’ NFL journey has plenty of parallels to that of a Hall of Fame quarterback whom he replaced with the Green Bay Packers years ago. Like Brett Favre, Rodgers won a Super Bowl in Green Bay before joining the Jets, and the now 55-year-old believes the Minnesota Vikings are a team Rodgers should consider.

"They got a really good football team. They’re loaded at pretty much every position," Favre said on the Will Cain Show Tuesday.

Favre played his final two seasons in the NFL for Green Bay’s bitter rivals, the Vikings, leading them to the NFC Championship Game in the 2009 season.

Minnesota is seemingly in the market for a quarterback after Sam Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

