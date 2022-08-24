"It’s really just so rewarding" - Carl Nassib reveals how liberating coming out as NFL's first gay player has been for him and others 

After remaining a free agent at the start of the 2022 NFL training camp, defensive end Carl Nassib re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. He previously played for the Buccaneers in 2018 and 2019 before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nassib, who is the only current openly gay player in the National Football League, recently spoke about his decision to come out about his sexuality. In June 2021, he posted a video to his social media accounts sharing his truth. Since then, many NFL fans and others have supported Carl Nassib and his decision.

The 29-year-old defensive end recently told reporters that his experience over the last year has been rewarding. Saying that the best part is when other people tell him that he has had a positive impact on them.

“That’s been the most rewarding thing the last year, people coming up to me and telling me the positive impact I’ve had. It’s just really, like, so rewarding, and that’s the reason why I did it. I think everybody can continue to help and be that positive person in anyone’s life that make the day a little bit better. So yeah, I hope I can be a push in a positive direction.”

He has also said in the past that he hopes that the video he made won't be necessary in the future. He hopes that others won't fear the impact that announcement would have on their everyday lives.

How long has DE Carl Nassib played in the NFL?

After a standout collegiate career at Penn State, Carl Nassib was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He became a fan favorite on the Hardknocks series that was covering the Browns when he taught his teammates about finances and investments and how to make their hard-earned NFL money last longer.

After two seasons with the Browns, he was waived in September 2018 and was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2018, he hit career highs in sacks with 6.5 and tackles for loss with 12. In 2019, he had another six sacks for the Buccaneers.

After the 2019 NFL season, he signed a three-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. He had his first career interception in 2020. He played 13 games last season in 2021, recording 21 tackles and just one-and-a-half sacks, after dealing with numerous injuries throughout the season. The Raiders released him in March, leaving him a free agent until the Buccaneers signed him last week.

If he makes the final roster, which is likely, this will be his seventh season in the National Football League.

