"It's ridiculous and dangerous" - Brett Favre concerned for next generation due to "biological males" competing in women's sports

Brett Favre is no stranger to being entangled in controversies. The Hall of Famer has been battling against his involvement in the Mississippi Welfare Funds scandal. He was accused of accepting money for speaking at events he didn't attend and helping his daughter's alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, secure $5 million in funding to build a new volleyball court.

Despite learning firsthand why it's not in his best interests to get embroiled in a controversy, Favre seemingly hasn't learned his lesson. The Hall of Famer appeared on "The Ricky Cobb Show," and opened up about his take on transgender athletes in women's sports. He said:

"I can't believe we're talking about it or having to talk about it, and that it's an issue. And I've never in my life wanted to be political. Never thought it would be political. I have two daughters, you know, they're grown. I got three grandsons. And you know, I'm at a point where, in my life, I'm starting to think about, 'What will our youth in the next generation be facing down the road?'" [13:47]

Brett Favre wants to outlaw transgender athletes in women's sports

Brett Favre added that he doesn't understand why "biological men" are allowed to compete in women's sports. The Green Bay Packers icon claimed it endangered the safety of athletes and suggested creating an alternate category for transgender athletes to compete in. He said:

"Not wanting to protect our girls is, you know, by allowing biological males to compete. Why not have a category for men's sports, women's sports and trans? To me, that would be the best way to appease everyone, but, and maybe that'll happen someday, I don't know. But I don't think a biological male should be able to compete in women's sports. I mean, I just think that that's ridiculous and dangerous quite frankly." [15:28]

The conversation surrounding transgender athletes being allowed to compete in women's and girls' sports has intensified after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Feb. 5, titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

Per the order, entities that receive federal funding are expected to bar transgender athletes from competing in women's and girls' sports. A violation of the order will result in them being no longer eligible for funding from the government. States across the US are setting up their rules and parameters to tackle the issue.

