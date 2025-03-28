“It’s his right to take his time” - Mike Florio delivers his verdict on Aaron Rodgers waiting to make decision on his future

Aaron Rodgers has not yet decided about his NFL future. The four-time NFL MVP is still available in free agency despite being linked with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants. After a disappointing 5-12 campaign, Rodgers was released by the New York Jets.

While the football world continues to wait for Rodgers' decision, NFL analyst Mike Florio shared his thoughts on the situation. In an article he wrote for Pro Football Talk on Thursday, he said that the conversation around the quarterback will continue until he finalizes a decision.

However, Florio added that Rodgers can take his time before making an announcement.

"They'll keep talking about him until he makes a decision," Florio wrote. "Or at least until he lets us know why he hasn't made a decision, and when he might be making one.

"Yes, it's his right to take his time. It's his right to say nothing about why he's taking his time. But the reality is that people are waiting for any indication as to what he'll be doing are getting irritated by the absence of any statement, comments or hint as to why he hasn't made a decision."

Last week, it was reported that Rodgers met with the Steelers. The franchise is still without a clear starting QB for next season, with just Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on the depth chart.

It makes sense for Pittsburgh to get a veteran like Rodgers on a short-term deal. However, despite the visit, he has not yet made any announcement indicating his interest in playing for the Steelers.

NFL insider Adam Schefter provides his two cents on the Aaron Rodgers situation

On Thursday, Adam Schefter made an appearance on ESPN's "Jane, Gabe, and Chewy" show. During the interview, they discussed the Giants' signing of Russell Wilson and how the Steelers remain the only option for Aaron Rodgers.

Schefter speculated that the four-time NFL MVP might decide to retire instead. However, he also clarified that unless Rodgers makes the announcement, nothing can be written in stone.

"They (Rodgers and the Steelers) both need each other right now, frankly," Schefter said. "And that's if, if Aaron Rodgers wants to play, which I'm not convinced yet that he does.

"Until I hear him say 'I want to play'. Then I can tell you people are asking that question about whether he wants to play. We're speculating, but it shouldn't be that hard like, you want to play for the Steelers or you don't. What are we waiting for."

It will be interesting to see when the former Green Bay star decides to put an end to the drama surrounding him. Will he join the Steelers for the 2025 season or hang up his cleats and bid farewell to his career?

