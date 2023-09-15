Michael Irvin has a few thoughts about the heated discussion between AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts. On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was seen confronting his quarterback about a lack of receptions.

Brown had just four catches for a total of 29 yards in the Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings. In no time, this incident spread like wildfire across media platforms.

On Friday morning's "Undisputed", Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin disagreed with Brown confronting Hurts on the sidelines. He said that when he was playing, he would never confront quarterback Troy Aikman about his lack of production.

Irvin said that a wide receiver can make it known he is not pleased without a sideline altercation.

"I've always told players, don't do that. Like. Don't do that unless you're balling out. Unless you really go make plays. Because now when you come in on the sideline it's a selfish look, especially if you're winning. 'It's just about me'. I'm sure A.J. Brown made the commitment to come to Philly. He and Jalen are great friends. I knew they had dreams about what they're going to do. I understand his frustration. This man only has had like10-12 targets in the last two games. But when you're winning and complaining like that is because he wants more targets."

Michael Irvin said there is a way to deal with this situation without drawing attention to your team. Brown's frustrations with a lack of catches go beyond Thursday night.

In Week 1 against the New England Patriots, AJ Brown had seven catches for 79 total yards. Making it two weeks in a row, he has not exceeded the 100-yard mark, or even a touchdown.

Eagles HC refuses to comment on AJ Brown's disagreement with Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown were seen on the broadcast coverage of Thursday night's game having a spirited conversation. The wide receiver clearly had some issues with the lack of targets. The quarterback appeared to be pleading his case with his teammate.

After the Eagles 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the altercation. He refused to give reporters any details on what was said.

"You don't need to know what was going on right there."

Sirianni decided to keep the details of the discussion in-house, which is typical for an NFL head coach. Regardless, the situation has already become a hot topic of discussion in the NFL world. The aftermath of their internal discussions will be visible in the upcoming matchups.