  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “It’s wild” - Jayden Daniels' mom Regina makes feelings known as Ryan Clark calls out gullible fans spreading hate through 'fake quotes'

“It’s wild” - Jayden Daniels' mom Regina makes feelings known as Ryan Clark calls out gullible fans spreading hate through 'fake quotes'

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 15, 2025 03:48 GMT
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Jayden Daniels' mom, Regina, shared her feelings about a post made by Ryan Clark. The former NFL safety shared a tweet on X/Twitter talking about a fake post misquoting him to spread hate.

Ad
"I've been attacked in my direct messages multiple times about a FAKE POST MISquoting me. I would never say such a foolish thing about the WNBA or its players," Clark said. "I certainly wouldn't keep my job if I did. Just shows how gullible people will believe in whatever they want in order to be even more hateful! Ask for the source, find the video, and if I said it trust me it would be a much bigger detail!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Rigeina responded to Clark's post by talking about the trolls and haters who target her on social media:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"@Realrclar25 Man everything they post about me is either old and they don't say that or something made up. It's wild."
Ad

Regina has been under scrutiny before for being inseparable from his son. Fans started to call her out for accompanying Jayden Daniels wherever he went and criticised her for not giving the quarterback some privacy and space.

The Washington Commanders acquired the 2023 Heisman winner with the No. 2 pick in last year's draft. During his rookie debut, Daniels took over as the team's starting quarterback and helped qualify for the playoffs with a 12-5 record. The Commanders made it to the NFC Championship Game, where they ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Cam Newton once shut down hate towards Jayden Daniels' mom

Back in May, Cam Newton talked about Regina's influence in her son's life and how she's trying to protect the quarterback from the ugly side of the NFL world.

On the "4th and 1" podcast, the ex-NFL QB said she is just maintaining her duties as a good parent.

"She's not doing anything different than any other parent would do for their child," Newton said. "And you have to set perimeters. ... and say, 'We're not doing that. ... 'You hope that child, that son, has resources in their life that can protect them.
Ad
"Instead of tipping our hat and appreciating a parent, we're looking at them like, 'Oh man, she's doing too much.' And I just hate that for the Black community, where it's not highlighted enough, where they do have good parents. It's better to protect than to have a situation that you could've prevented. And that goes back to parenting."
About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications