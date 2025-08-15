Jayden Daniels' mom, Regina, shared her feelings about a post made by Ryan Clark. The former NFL safety shared a tweet on X/Twitter talking about a fake post misquoting him to spread hate.&quot;I've been attacked in my direct messages multiple times about a FAKE POST MISquoting me. I would never say such a foolish thing about the WNBA or its players,&quot; Clark said. &quot;I certainly wouldn't keep my job if I did. Just shows how gullible people will believe in whatever they want in order to be even more hateful! Ask for the source, find the video, and if I said it trust me it would be a much bigger detail!&quot;Ryan Clark @Realrclark25LINKI’ve Been attacked in my direct messages multiple times about a FAKE POST MISquoting me. I would never say such a foolish thing about the WNBA or its players. I certainly wouldn’t keep my job if I did. Just shows how gullible people will believe whatever they want in order to beRigeina responded to Clark's post by talking about the trolls and haters who target her on social media:&quot;@Realrclar25 Man everything they post about me is either old and they don't say that or something made up. It's wild.&quot;Mz Jackson @LovelyMzJacksonLINK@Realrclark25 Man everything they post about me is either old and they dont say that or something made up. It's wildRegina has been under scrutiny before for being inseparable from his son. Fans started to call her out for accompanying Jayden Daniels wherever he went and criticised her for not giving the quarterback some privacy and space.The Washington Commanders acquired the 2023 Heisman winner with the No. 2 pick in last year's draft. During his rookie debut, Daniels took over as the team's starting quarterback and helped qualify for the playoffs with a 12-5 record. The Commanders made it to the NFC Championship Game, where they ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.Cam Newton once shut down hate towards Jayden Daniels' momBack in May, Cam Newton talked about Regina's influence in her son's life and how she's trying to protect the quarterback from the ugly side of the NFL world.On the &quot;4th and 1&quot; podcast, the ex-NFL QB said she is just maintaining her duties as a good parent.&quot;She's not doing anything different than any other parent would do for their child,&quot; Newton said. &quot;And you have to set perimeters. ... and say, 'We're not doing that. ... 'You hope that child, that son, has resources in their life that can protect them.&quot;Instead of tipping our hat and appreciating a parent, we're looking at them like, 'Oh man, she's doing too much.' And I just hate that for the Black community, where it's not highlighted enough, where they do have good parents. It's better to protect than to have a situation that you could've prevented. And that goes back to parenting.&quot;