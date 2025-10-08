"It was a sloppy game": Jason Kelce gets honest about Chiefs' blunder against Jaguars in Week 5

Jason Kelce didn't hold back while discussing the Kansas City Chiefs' loss on Monday to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Travis Kelce and Co. took a 14-0 lead just 20 minutes into the game. However, they trailed 21-14 by the end of the third quarter and were ultimately defeated 31-28.

The Kelce brothers shared their take on the disappointing result on Wednesday. The former Philadelphia Eagles center took a dig at the Chiefs, who are 2-3 this season.

"It was a sloppy game," Jason said, via the "New Heights" podcast. "It was really sloppy by both sides, but uncharacteristically sloppy by the Chiefs, who are usually one of the most buttoned up operations.

"I'll say this. I was impressed by the way the Jaguars played. I think the Jaguars are a really good team this year. They do. I think their defense played well for the most part. Your guys offense is back on track. It was a fun game to watch, and I know it didn't turn out good for you guys."

The Kansas City tight end admitted that losing after leading by 14 points was unacceptable. Travis highlighted that the Chiefs gained 157 more yards, but penalties hurt them. The 10-time Pro Bowler was frustrated by the defeat after being better in the turnover battle and time of possession.

Kansas City scored a touchdown in each of the first two quarters. But it allowed one near the end of the first half and two in the third quarter. The team leveled in the third minute of the final quarter before Cam Little put the Jaguars in front with a 52-yard field goal. The Chiefs led by four points with 1:45 remaining courtesy of Kareem Hunt's two-yard rushing touchdown.

However, Trevor Lawrence took advantage of the Kansas City's loose defense and dove in for a touchdown despite stumbling at the beginning of the play.

The Chiefs will host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions, who are 4-1 this season, on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Chiefs' loss to the Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes was disheartened after his team's third loss of the season. He addressed the media after the game and shared his feelings about the season.

"We have the guys and we've executed at certain points in games and looked really good, but we crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes." Mahomes told reporters on Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback added that they have done this to themselves. The two-time NFL MVP is aware of the urgency to be better, as they have already lost too many games this campaign.

