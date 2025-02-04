"It sucks" - Bills QB Josh Allen opens up on being haunted by gut-wrenching AFCCG loss vs. Chiefs 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still haunted by his AFC Conference Championship Game loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen joined NFL insider Rob Maaddi for an interview on Sunday and was asked about the crushing 32-29 loss to the Chiefs last month that cost them a Super Bowl appearance. The former No. 7 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft explained all of the regrets that ran through his head in the aftermath of the game.

"It sucks. You're sitting here thinking about everything that you could could have done differently," Allen said. "I'm having dreams about certain plays that I wish I could have back. There's no, no easy way about it. There's 30 other teams right now sitting at home.

"I'm going to be watching the Super Bowl from their couch, and, we're one of those teams, and I'm going to keep doing everything that I can do to make sure that, we're not one of those teams going going into the season next year," he added.

Josh Allen can't get past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs

Josh Allen may very well be one of the best regular-season quarterbacks of his generation. However, the veteran signal-caller can't seem to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. Allen has an 0-4 record against Mahomes in the playoffs, failing to reach a Super Bowl during his seven seasons with the club.

Meanwhile, Mahomes and the Chiefs are approaching their fifth Super Bowl appearance, and have the opportunity to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. Of course, to do that, they'll have to get past the Philadelphia Eagles and their monstrous run game, led by running back and MVP candidate Saquon Barkley.

As the Chiefs and Eagles play in the biggest game of the year, Allen and his fellow Bills teammates will be watching from home. In the meantime, the Bills organization will begin plans to bolster up their squad even more in preparation for next year, hopefully enough to be able to compete with the likes of Mahomes and Kansas City.

Before that, however, the NFL will first crown its 2024 season champion in New Orleans. The Chiefs take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 9.

